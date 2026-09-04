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Photos: James McMurtry's THE BLACK DOG AND THE WANDERING BOY Gets Deluxe Reissue

The expanded release features live Nashville recordings alongside restocked titles from Steve Earle and Los Lobos.

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Photos: James McMurtry's THE BLACK DOG AND THE WANDERING BOY Gets Deluxe Reissue

James McMurtry's THE BLACK DOG AND THE WANDERING BOY has hit the road with a new Deluxe: On Tour Edition, featuring two previously unreleased tracks recorded live in Nashville.

Photos: James McMurtry's THE BLACK DOG AND THE WANDERING BOY Gets Deluxe Reissue Image

Photos: James McMurtry's THE BLACK DOG AND THE WANDERING BOY Gets Deluxe Reissue Image

Photos: James McMurtry's THE BLACK DOG AND THE WANDERING BOY Gets Deluxe Reissue Image

Photos: James McMurtry's THE BLACK DOG AND THE WANDERING BOY Gets Deluxe Reissue Image

Photos: James McMurtry's THE BLACK DOG AND THE WANDERING BOY Gets Deluxe Reissue Image

Photos: James McMurtry's THE BLACK DOG AND THE WANDERING BOY Gets Deluxe Reissue Image

Photos: James McMurtry's THE BLACK DOG AND THE WANDERING BOY Gets Deluxe Reissue Image

The expanded edition includes live performances of 'South Texas Lawman' and the album's title track, 'The Black Dog and the Wandering Boy,' capturing McMurtry and his band in their element. Both performances are also available to watch.

Also back in stock is Steve Earle & Los Lobos' limited-edition 'Volver A Celaya' 7'. The first-ever collaboration between Steve Earle & Los Lobos, 'Volver A Celaya' pairs Earle's storytelling with the band's Signature Sound. Written from the perspective of Mexican laborers Earle worked alongside in the early '70s, the song is a reflection on immigration, identity, and shared humanity.

The track was recently included in Bandcamp's 'The Best Country Music on Bandcamp, August 2026,' and the limited-edition 7' features 'City of Immigrants' on the B-side.

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