LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN Announces 'Live's At-Home Prom'

Proms across the country may have been canceled, but Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are throwing "Live's At-Home Prom," Friday, May 29, on "Live with Kelly and Ryan."

To kick off the celebration, Ripa and Seacrest will welcome life-of-the-party DJ PAULY D to spin tunes for the bash. TikTok superstar ADDISON RAE will join the fun and share a special dance for the occasion, and Pop band AJR will perform the single "Bang!" The hosts will also check in with different families about how they created their own proms in their homes. Finally, Ripa and Seacrest will highlight this year's prom fashions and share viewer-submitted stories.

