LINKIN PARK: UNSHATTER to Premiere in Los Angeles with Mark Hoppus Q&A
The film documents the band's creative reinvention with new members Emily Armstrong and Colin Brittain.
UNSHATTER will hold its Los Angeles premiere on Thursday, September 24th at AMC The Grove 14 (189 The Grove Dr, Los Angeles), with band members Joe Hahn (director/drummer), Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Dave Farrell, Emily Armstrong, and Colin Brittain expected to attend along with special guests. The screening will be followed by a Q&A moderated by Blink-182's Mark Hoppus.
Synopsis
The hardest part of ending is starting again.
After a seven-year hiatus following the devastating loss of their beloved bandmate Chester Bennington, LINKIN PARK's remaining members struggled to find their way forward. Their shared history and enduring friendship, combined with the fresh perspective of two new band members Emily Armstrong and Colin Brittain spark a renewed creative energy that leads them on a transformative journey of artistic reinvention.
Following the band from intimate 2022 studio sessions through their explosive FROM ZERO album release and concert in São Paulo, the film UNSHATTER weaves together rare vault footage, electrifying performances from sold-out shows, and candid interviews with band members and fans—capturing the raw, honest story of what it means to start over.
This accompanying Unshatter Film Soundtrack (Live in São Paulo) features transcendent performances of songs spanning their entire career, including exclusive recordings not experienced in the film.
LINKIN PARK: UNSHATTER premieres globally in limited theaters on September 30, 2026. Runtime: 120 Minutes.
More information is available at unshattermovie.com.
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