LINKIN PARK: UNSHATTER Tickets Go on Sale, New Clip Features Mark Hoppus

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Tickets went on sale today for UNSHATTER, the LINKIN PARK documentary directed by Joe Hahn, ahead of its theatrical release in cinemas worldwide beginning September 30. The film stars band members Mike Shinoda, Joe Hahn, Dave 'Phoenix' Farrell, Brad Delson, Emily Armstrong, and Colin Brittain. Alongside the ticket announcement, a new clip from the film featuring Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 has been released, in addition to a previously shared trailer. Tickets and participating theater information are available at unshattermovie.com.

UNSHATTER follows the band through a transformative period of loss, friendship, creativity, and reinvention, while introducing new members Emily Armstrong and Colin Brittain.

UNSHATTER opens in select theaters worldwide Wednesday, September 30, 2026. Visit www.unshattermovie.com for ticketing and the most up-to-date information about participating theaters and additional locations.

Synopsis

The hardest part of ending is starting again.

After a seven-year hiatus following the devastating loss of their beloved bandmate Chester Bennington, LINKIN PARK's remaining members struggled to find their way forward. Their shared history and enduring friendship, combined with the fresh perspective of two new band members Emily Armstrong and Colin Brittain spark a renewed creative energy that leads them on a transformative journey of artistic reinvention.

Following the band from intimate 2022 studio sessions through their explosive FROM ZERO album release and concert in São Paulo, the film UNSHATTER weaves together rare vault footage, electrifying performances from sold-out shows, and candid interviews with band members and fans—capturing the raw, honest story of what it means to start over.

This accompanying Unshatter Film Soundtrack (Live in São Paulo) features transcendent performances of songs spanning their entire career, including exclusive recordings not experienced in the film. The soundtrack will be released September 25, 2026, and is available for pre-order at https://lprk.co/unshattersoundtrack.

UNSHATTER traces LINKIN PARK's return following a seven-year hiatus after the death of bandmate Chester Bennington, documenting the creative process behind the addition of Emily Armstrong and Colin Brittain to the band. The film follows the group from 2022 studio sessions through the release of the FROM ZERO album and a concert in São Paulo. An accompanying Unshatter Film Soundtrack (Live in São Paulo), featuring performances spanning the band's career, is available for pre-order ahead of its release. LINKIN PARK: UNSHATTER Trailer to Debut Ahead of Global Theatrical Release

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