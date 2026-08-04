LINKIN PARK: UNSHATTER Trailer to Debut Ahead of Global Theatrical Release

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A trailer for LINKIN PARK: UNSHATTER, a documentary directed by Joe Hahn, has been released ahead of the film's theatrical run in cinemas worldwide beginning September 30, with a global expansion to select cities to follow. The film traces the band's path following a seven-year hiatus after the death of bandmate Chester Bennington, documenting the creative process that led to new members Emily Armstrong and Colin Brittain joining LINKIN PARK. UNSHATTER follows the band from 2022 studio sessions through the release of the FROM ZERO album and a concert in São Paulo, combining archival footage, live performances, and interviews with band members and fans. An accompanying soundtrack, UNSHATTER FILM SOUNDTRACK (LIVE IN SÃO PAULO), is set for release on September 25, 2026, and is available now for pre-order.

www.unshattermovie.com

Synopsis

The hardest part of ending is starting again.

After a seven-year hiatus following the devastating loss of their beloved bandmate Chester Bennington, LINKIN PARK'S remaining members struggled to find their way forward. Their shared history and enduring friendship, combined with the fresh perspective of two new band members Emily Armstrong and Colin Brittain spark a renewed creative energy that leads them on a transformative journey of artistic reinvention.

Following the band from intimate 2022 studio sessions through their explosive FROM ZERO album release and concert in São Paulo, the film UNSHATTER weaves together rare vault footage, electrifying performances from sold-out shows, and candid interviews with band members and fans—capturing the raw, honest story of what it means to start over.

This accompanying Unshatter Film Soundtrack (Live in São Paulo) features transcendent performances of songs spanning their entire career, including exclusive recordings not experienced in the film.

Director Statement from Joe Hahn

The title UNSHATTER came from the idea that something can be broken, rebuilt, and still carry its scars. To me, resilience isn't about pretending something never happened. It's about accepting what happened, honoring it, and finding a way to keep moving forward. That felt like the best way to describe both the film and our journey. This is really a story about loss, friendship, creativity, and reinvention.

UNSHATTER follows a very particular moment in Linkin Park's history and documents a path through loss, uncertainty, friendship, and reinvention. Our friendship, our shared history, and the new creative energy that Emily Armstrong and Colin Brittain brought into the band helped us discover that beginning again didn't mean leaving the past behind. It meant carrying it with us.

This wasn't supposed to be a documentary. It started with an opportunity to film our 2024 show in São Paulo, just wanting to capture that moment. But the more we kept the cameras rolling, the more we realized there was a much bigger story unfolding. After seven years away, we honestly didn't know what the future of Linkin Park looked like. We were figuring it out as we went. None of us knew if the band would evolve the way it did, how fans would respond, or where any of it was leading. I didn't want to make a film that looked back on everything with perfect clarity. I wanted people to experience that uncertainty the same way we did in real time.

I've lived this story from the inside, so I had a perspective that only a bandmate and a friend could have. That also came with a responsibility to be honest. It would have been easy to tell the version people expected or the version built from headlines and interviews, but that was never the goal. I wanted to capture the conversations, the doubts, the creative moments, and everything in between that only the people living through it could really understand.

As a filmmaker, I had to approach this differently than anything I'd done before. My background is in music videos where you're always thinking about visuals and style. On this project, every creative decision had to support the story instead of getting in the way of it. The editing process was really about finding the spine of the film. We had hundreds of hours of footage and thousands of index cards covering every possible direction the story could take. Working with Igor Kovalik, who's edited Linkin Park videos for years, we kept asking ourselves the same question: are we telling the story as we actually lived it?

Coming back was a huge leap of faith. We decided that if we were going to do it, we wanted to go all in because we wanted it to feel meaningful for the fans who had stayed with us through everything. Making this film also reminded us how much our songs mean to people. They've always lived somewhere between darkness and hope, and seeing how they've continued to help people over the years became one of the biggest reasons to tell this story.

More than anything, this film is a thank you to the fans. It's our chance to share the whole story instead of having people piece it together through speculation or bits and pieces over the years. I hope longtime fans see parts of our journey they've never seen before, and I hope people who are just discovering the band come away with a better understanding of how we got here. But even beyond Linkin Park, I hope people connect with it as a story about relationships, resilience, and what it really takes to move forward when you don't have all the answers.

In a statement, Hahn described UNSHATTER as a story of loss, friendship, creativity, and reinvention, noting that the project began as a plan to film the band's 2024 São Paulo show before evolving into a documentary spanning the band's broader journey.

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