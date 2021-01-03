LA Rams' Aaron Donald Appears on Children's Show RYAN'S MYSTERY PLAYDATE

Tomorrow, Jan. 4, Nickelodeon's Ryan's Mystery Playdate, the Emmy-nominated #1 TV show for preschoolers, will debut a special celebrity episode featuring the Los Angeles Rams' 2x NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald.

In the episode, Aaron goes head-to-head with the nine-year-old Forbes' #1 Youtube Top Earner in a series of kid-friendly challenges - including bench-pressing bananas, a whoopie cushion tackle, and an end-zone dance off. The 6'1'' Rams defensive lineman teaches Ryan what "hard work, dedication, and a lot of muscle can do." Aaron currently leads the NFL with 12.5 sacks, hoping to be one of three players in league history to earn the title of "Defensive Player of the Year" for a third time.

The Los Angeles Rams (9-6) host the Cardinals (8-7) this afternoon in the regular season finale, with both teams seeking to clinch a playoff spot. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., is scheduled for 1:25 p.m. pacific time on CBS. Including the postseason, Sunday's game will mark the 87th all-time meeting between the two teams, with Los Angeles leading the series 46-38-2.

The episode airs on Monday, Jan, 4, at 9/8c on Nickelodeon.

Ryan Kaji is the nine-year-old star of the TV's #1 show for preschoolers, airing weekdays at 9/8c on Nickelodeon. The live-action game series follows Ryan as he solves puzzles to reveal the identity of the day's playdate. Over three seasons, RYAN'S MYSTERY PLAYDATE has reached over 33 million viewers across Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. Now in its fourth season, the show has earned Emmy nominations and worldwide acclaim, seen across television screens in the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Australia.

Ryan's Mystery Playdate is based off the hit Youtube channel, Ryan's World, which boasts 41.7 million subscribers, includes videos of Ryan unboxing toys, conducting DIY Science experiments, playing games, teaching young viewers how to complete tasks like brushing their teeth, and more. Ryan also shares educational videos, like teaching his viewers about the U.S. states and their capitals, or how tsunamis are formed.

The show has featured guests Tony Hawk, Dave Grohl, chef Duff Goldman, Olympic all-around champion Gabby Douglas, soccer star Brandi Chastain, and more. The show is executive produced by Albie Hecht and Chris M. Williams of Pocket.watch - the studio behind global franchises from the Youtube stars and characters loved by Generation Alpha - and Ryan's parents, Shion and Loann Kaji.