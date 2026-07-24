Kyle MacLachlan Shares Emotional Parenting Advice on THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW
The actor sat down with Drew Barrymore to offer a personal take on the emotional side of parenthood.
Parenting took center stage when Kyle MacLachlan sat down with Drew Barrymore on THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW to share some heartfelt advice on raising children. In the short-form clip, MacLachlan offered an emotionally resonant perspective, framing the parent-child relationship with the phrase "there's a door in your heart," a line that captured the tender and lasting bond between parents and their kids.
MacLachlan is a veteran screen actor who sat down with Barrymore to offer a personal take on the emotional dimensions of parenthood. The conversation focused on the internal and emotional experience of raising a child, with MacLachlan speaking to the depth of feeling that comes with that relationship.
His framing of the parent-child connection as something that opens a permanent space within a person gave THE EXCHANGE a reflective, personal quality that extended beyond practical advice.
THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW has hosted a range of candid personal conversations in recent months, including a segment in which Bryan Cranston recounted how he first met his wife, as covered in a prior BroadwayWorld story.