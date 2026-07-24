Kyle MacLachlan Shares Emotional Parenting Advice on THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW

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Parenting took center stage when Kyle MacLachlan sat down with Drew Barrymore on THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW to share some heartfelt advice on raising children. In the short-form clip, MacLachlan offered an emotionally resonant perspective, framing the parent-child relationship with the phrase "there's a door in your heart," a line that captured the tender and lasting bond between parents and their kids.

MacLachlan is a veteran screen actor who sat down with Barrymore to offer a personal take on the emotional dimensions of parenthood. The conversation focused on the internal and emotional experience of raising a child, with MacLachlan speaking to the depth of feeling that comes with that relationship.

His framing of the parent-child connection as something that opens a permanent space within a person gave THE EXCHANGE a reflective, personal quality that extended beyond practical advice.

THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW has hosted a range of candid personal conversations in recent months, including a segment in which Bryan Cranston recounted how he first met his wife, as covered in a prior BroadwayWorld story.

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