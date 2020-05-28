Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Ike Barinholtz, Jillian Bell & More Unite For Special Live Table Read of BLESS THE HARTS

Co-creators and executive producers Emily Spivey, Phil Lord and Chris Miller, along with cast members Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Ike Barinholtz, Jillian Bell and guest stars Ken Jeong, David Herman and Jeremy Rowley are set to read an all-new episode of "Bless The Harts" coming this Fall to FOX!

The live table read will take place on Monday, June 1 at 3:00 pm PT/6:00 pm ET on the Animation Domination Youtube channel. The live table read will benefit Feeding America.

Donate to Feeding America® to help victims of the COVID-19 pandemic.

FEEDING AMERICA is a nationwide hunger-relief charity helping more than 40 million Americans yearly, including 12 million children and 7 million seniors. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Feeding America is committed to serving communities and individuals facing hunger across America, wherever they are. Every dollar raised from the COVID-19 response fund will be used to get food and funds to local food banks across the U.S.

Created and executive-produced by Emmy Award winner Emily Spivey ("The Last Man on Earth," "Parks and Recreation," "Saturday Night Live") and featuring a voice cast of comedy all-stars, including Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Jillian Bell and Ike Barinholtz, BLESS THE HARTS is a new half-hour animated comedy that follows the Harts, a Southern family that is always broke, and forever struggling to make ends meet. They one day hope to achieve the American dream, but they're already rich - in friends, family and laughter.

JENNY HART (Academy Award and Golden Globe nominee Kristen Wiig, "Bridesmaids," "Saturday Night Live") is a single mother supporting her family working as a waitress in the small town of Greenpoint, NC. While Jenny's the head of her family, she's often at odds with, or scheming with, her lottery scratcher-obsessed mother, BETTY (Emmy Award and Screen Actors Guild Award nominee Maya Rudolph, "The Good Place," "Bridesmaids"), and her witty, creative daughter, VIOLET (Emmy Award nominee Jillian Bell, "Workaholics," "Fist Fight"). Jenny's doting, eternal optimist boyfriend of 10 years, WAYNE EDWARDS (Ike Barinholtz, "Neighbors," "Blockers"), is the love of her life and a surrogate father to Violet. He's a charming dreamer who may never hit the big time, but he's not going to give up the fight. Jenny's even got a bit of divine power in her corner, as JESUS (Academy Award nominee Kumail Nanjiani, "The Big Sick," "Silicon Valley") regularly appears to her while she waits tables at neighborhood restaurant The Last Supper. In the end, the Harts may not have much, but they may just have everything they need.

BLESS THE HARTS is a co-production of FOX Entertainment and 20th Century FOX Television. Animation is produced by Titmouse. Emily Spivey created the series and wrote the pilot. The series is executive-produced by Spivey, Academy Award winner and Emmy Award and Golden Globe nominee Phil Lord ("The Last Man on Earth," "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," "The LEGO Movie"), Academy Award winner, Emmy Award and Golden Globe nominee Christopher Miller ("The Last Man on Earth," "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," "The LEGO Movie"), Kristen Wiig, Seth Cohen ("The Last Man on Earth," "Drunk History") and Andy Bobrow are executive producers. Spivey and Bobrow serve together as showrunners.

