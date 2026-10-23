Joe Manganiello on Moving Back to Pittsburgh After 25 Years in LA
The actor also recounted bringing his dog to a Pittsburgh Pirates game for a ceremonial first pitch.
Joe Manganiello discussed his move back to Pittsburgh after spending 25 years in Los Angeles during an appearance on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon. The actor walked host Jimmy Fallon through his decision to leave Los Angeles and return to his hometown after a quarter century away.
During the conversation, Manganiello also recalled throwing a ceremonial first pitch for the Pittsburgh Pirates while holding his dog, Bubbles. He gave Fallon's audience a specific account of the moment, describing what it was like to take the mound with his dog in his arms.
Manganiello used the sit-down to discuss the release of his memoir, Bloodlines, giving viewers details about the book as part of the wide-ranging conversation. The appearance mixed that personal publishing news with his account of returning to Pittsburgh and the Pirates appearance.
The segment aired as part of THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, which airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/10:35 c on NBC.
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