Korean Netflix Show ALL OF US ARE DEAD Reaches #1 on Netflix's Daily Top 10 List

According to Deadline, the new Netflix show "All of Us Are Dead" has reached number one of the Netflix's Top 10 picks. The article, released on February 4th, speculates that the new series rides in the wake of another Korean Netflix show's success. "Squid Game," which was released on September 17th, 2021, shot to the top of the trending charts within on Netflix within only four days of its premiere, as opposed to "All of Us Are Dead," which reached the same position in seven days. Today's Netflix Top 10 chart shows "All of Us Are Dead" standing strong, second only to Season 2 of "Sweet Magnolias." Thanks to "Squid Game" and "All of Us Are Dead," Korea is now Netflix's top provider of non-English language television.

Director Lee JQ (Beethoven Virus, Damo: The Legendary Police Woman, Intimate Strangers) produced the original series, which centers around a group of high school students who are faced with an extreme crisis situation when they become trapped in their school, while a zombie virus spreads like a wildfire. It's based on the chart-topping Korean webtoon called "Now at Our School", which has been also well received in Indonesia, Thailand and Taiwan.

Following in the footsteps of the popular Netflix original series Kingdom, All of Us Are Dead is writes an exciting new chapter in the Korean zombie genre, as director Lee brings fresh energy through the solid narrative and the attention-grabbing cinematography he is well known for.

All of Us Are Dead is written by Chun Sung-il, and directed by Lee JQ and Kim Nam-su. It is produced by JTBC Studios in association with Film Monster, and will premiere worldwide, only on Netflix.

Watch the trailer below!