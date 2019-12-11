Kim Petras to Perform at The 9th Annual Streamy Awards

Dick Clark productions and Tubefilter announced today that amidst "The Clarity Tour," Pop sensation Kim Petras will perform her hit single "Icy" at the 9th Annual Streamy Awards. Entrepreneur and DJ, Paris Hilton will also be on-hand for a special introduction of Petras' performance.



Presenters for the 9th Annual Streamy Awards include Kalen Allen, Marques Brownlee, Nikita Dragun, Jack Douglass, Joey Graceffa, Gabbie Hanna, Paris Hilton, Zane Hijazi and Heath Hussar, Derek Hough, iJustine, Gus Johnson, Kate The Chemist, Collins Key, Kian & JC, Cody Ko and Noel Miller, Larray, LaurDIY, Elle Mills, Casey Neistat, Brent Rivera, Sierra Schultzzie and Jay Shetty.



As previously announced, this year's Streamy Awards will go host-less. The show will feature numerous creator led segments from collaborators including Emma Chamberlain, Mr. Kate, Rosanna Pansino, Mark Rober, Brandon Rogers, Patrick Starrr and Hannah Stocking.



The 2019 awards ceremony will take place at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on Friday, December 13, 2019, and will stream live globally and exclusively on Youtube via YouTube.com/streamys at 5:00 PM PST / 8:00 PM EST.



"This year's show will be full of fun and inspiring moments, including a high-energy performance from Kim Petras," said Streamys founder Drew Baldwin. "Each year we try to bring new elements to the show, and we cannot wait to experience the imaginative artistry Kim will bring to the stage."



Petras has become one of the most buzzed-about artists of 2019 with the release of her critically-acclaimed debut full-length project Clarity. Dominating Spotify's "New Music Friday" and Apple Music's "Best of The Week" playlists for 10 consecutive weeks with its acclaimed singles, the project includes Kim's glacial hit "Icy" which is quickly adding to her more than 215 million global streams. Kim's undeniable voice and imaginative artistry have skyrocketed her to international recognition, immediately selling out shows and earning major mainstream media praise. First breaking out with her #1 Spotify Global Viral 50 bop "I Don't Want It At All," Kim launched into Top 40 radio with her Pop hit "Heart to Break , " followed by an opening spot on Troye Sivan's nationwide Bloom Tour. Kim recently dropped her Halloween-inspired project Turn Off The Light and appears on "How It's Done" from the Ariana-Grande-produced Charlie's Angels soundtrack alongside Kash Doll, ALMA, and Stefflon Don. She has also collaborated with Charli XCX, Cheat Codes, MAX, SOPHIE, Lil Aaron, and has appeared on multiple billboards in New York, London, and Los Angeles as a Spotify RISE artist.



Fan voting for Creator of the Year and Show of the Year is open. Fans can simply post a tweet with a designated nominee hashtag and @streamys to vote. Fans may cast one vote for each category per day and voting closes on Thursday, December 12 at 11:59:59pm PT. For additional information on fan voting and full list of nominee voting hashtags, click here.



For more information, visit www.streamys.org. Join the conversation on social media with #streamys and be sure to follow Streamy Awards on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat.



The 9th Annual Streamy Awards is executive produced by Dick Clark productions' Ariel Elazar, Rika Camizianos, Alexi Mazareas and Michael Nieporent as well as Streamy Awards founders Drew Baldwin and Joshua Cohen.



The Streamy Awards are brought to you by Universal Pictures' Black Christmas, a timely new take on the cult horror classic from Blumhouse Productions, in theaters Friday, December 13, 2019.





Related Articles View More TV Stories