Kerry Washington Talks New Film ANIMALS and Co-Star Ben Affleck

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Kerry Washington sat down with Good Morning America to discuss her new film Animals, a thriller co-starring Ben Affleck. The actress joined the program live to walk through the making of the movie and what it was like working opposite Affleck, who also wrote and directed the project.

In the first clip, Washington dishes on the behind-the-scenes details of Animals, giving viewers a sense of how the film came together on set. The conversation touches on her experience collaborating with Affleck in his dual role as co-star and director, a dynamic that shaped much of the production.

The second appearance takes a more personal turn, with the GMA segment posing the question of whether Washington truly knows "the REAL Ben Affleck" after working alongside him so closely on the project. The framing offers a lighter counterpoint to the first clip's focus on production details, letting Washington speak to her co-star's personality rather than just the mechanics of the shoot.

Affleck has made his own rounds on Good Morning America to promote Animals, detailing his work as writer and director in addition to his onscreen role alongside Washington. In an earlier appearance, he also revealed himself to be a longtime fan of Washington's series Scandal, a admission that added a personal note to the pair's press tour for the film. More on Affleck's side of those conversations can be found in BroadwayWorld's prior coverage of his appearance detailing the writing and directing process behind Animals.

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