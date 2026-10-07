Ben Affleck Details Writing, Directing ANIMALS With Kerry Washington
The actor also reflects on teaming up with his co-star for the new project.
Ben Affleck appeared live on Good Morning America to discuss his new thriller Animals, a project he co-wrote, directed and stars in alongside Kerry Washington. The conversation centered on the making of the film and Affleck's expanded role behind the camera.
Affleck used the appearance to walk through the scope of his involvement in Animals, detailing his work as writer and director in addition to his onscreen role. The segment gave him a chance to speak directly about collaborating with Washington on the project.
The GMA appearance follows an earlier visit in which Affleck pitched the thriller and spoke about working alongside Washington, revealing himself to be a longtime fan of her series Scandal. That prior conversation paired promotion of Animals with Affleck's personal admiration for his co-star's previous television work.
For more on Affleck's earlier comments about Animals and his admiration for Washington's work on Scandal, see BroadwayWorld's prior coverage of his appearances discussing the new thriller.
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