Kerry Washington Talks New Ben Affleck Film and DWTS Rooting Interest

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Kerry Washington used her time on Jimmy Kimmel Live to walk through a packed slate of projects, starting with her new film Animals, which pairs her with Ben Affleck. She spoke about working alongside Affleck on the movie, giving viewers a window into the collaboration before moving on to other topics filling her schedule.

Washington also addressed her divided loyalties on Dancing with the Stars, telling Kimmel she is rooting for both Guillermo and Julia Stiles as the competition continues. She shared a lighter memory as well, recalling nights out clubbing with the cast of Save the Last Dance, a nod to one of her earlier credits that drew warm recognition from the audience.

Much of the conversation also centered on her current work, including Reasonable Doubt and Imperfect Women, two projects she discussed in detail during the appearance. Washington rounded out the segment by talking about her podcast, Street You Grew Up On, giving Kimmel's audience insight into the project alongside her acting work.

Washington also touched on something far less glamorous: the Los Angeles heat, offering a bit of lighthearted commentary before diving back into career talk. The wide-ranging chat gave viewers a mix of nostalgia, current projects and offbeat observations from the actress.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 24 Days 15 Hrs 11 Min 24 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me