Kerry Washington Talks New Ben Affleck Film and DWTS Rooting Interest
The actress also opened up about her current TV projects and a favorite cast reunion ritual.
Kerry Washington used her time on Jimmy Kimmel Live to walk through a packed slate of projects, starting with her new film Animals, which pairs her with Ben Affleck. She spoke about working alongside Affleck on the movie, giving viewers a window into the collaboration before moving on to other topics filling her schedule.
Washington also addressed her divided loyalties on Dancing with the Stars, telling Kimmel she is rooting for both Guillermo and Julia Stiles as the competition continues. She shared a lighter memory as well, recalling nights out clubbing with the cast of Save the Last Dance, a nod to one of her earlier credits that drew warm recognition from the audience.
Much of the conversation also centered on her current work, including Reasonable Doubt and Imperfect Women, two projects she discussed in detail during the appearance. Washington rounded out the segment by talking about her podcast, Street You Grew Up On, giving Kimmel's audience insight into the project alongside her acting work.
Washington also touched on something far less glamorous: the Los Angeles heat, offering a bit of lighthearted commentary before diving back into career talk. The wide-ranging chat gave viewers a mix of nostalgia, current projects and offbeat observations from the actress.
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