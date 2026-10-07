Ben Affleck Pitches Thriller ANIMALS, Talks Kerry Washington and 'Scandal' Fandom

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Ben Affleck used a visit to Good Morning America to make the case for his new thriller "Animals," while also revealing an unexpected fandom for Kerry Washington's political drama "Scandal." The actor sat down with GMA anchors to discuss the project and his admiration for his co-star's previous television work, giving viewers a mix of pitch and personal confession in the same sitting.

In the first clip, Affleck gets into what it was like working alongside Washington on "Animals," describing himself as a self-proclaimed "Scandal" superfan. The admission comes as a surprise beat in the conversation, with Affleck speaking directly about his regard for Washington's work on the series that made her a household name before the two teamed up on the new film.

The second appearance shifts the focus squarely to "Animals" itself, with Affleck delivering what GMA describes as an elevator pitch for the thriller that leaves the anchors reacting in real time. Rather than discussing plot specifics at length, the segment captures Affleck distilling the project down to its core hook, giving audiences a quick sense of the tone and stakes of the film without wading into spoiler territory.

Taken together, the two clips round out a single GMA sit-down that balances promotion of "Animals" with a lighter, more personal moment about Affleck's viewing habits. The pairing gives the appearance a dual identity, part film rollout and part candid admission, with Washington's "Scandal" legacy serving as an unexpected throughline connecting Affleck's current project to her earlier television career.

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