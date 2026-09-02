Kenan Thompson Says He'd Rather Stay at SNL Than Leave the 'Family'

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Kenan Thompson addressed speculation about his future on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE during a recent appearance on the Good Hang With Amy Poehler podcast, making clear he has no plans to walk away from the NBC sketch comedy show anytime soon.

Thompson framed his reluctance to leave around his connection to the people he works with rather than any concern about life after the show. "I just love our family so much and I like being close to it," he said. "I'm not afraid of how it will be when I leave, I'd much rather just stay."

The comments come amid a period of visible turnover at SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE, with cast departures drawing attention in recent months. Chloe Fineman recently announced her own exit from the show after seven seasons, calling the decision the right time to leave despite how hard it was to go.

Thompson's remarks suggest a different calculus for himself, prioritizing continuity with his longtime castmates and crew over any timeline for stepping away. His comments offer a rare glimpse into how one of the show's most enduring performers thinks about longevity on a series known for cycling through cast members season after season.

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