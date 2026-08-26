PAY TO DIE, Featuring Robert Carradine's Final Roles, Now Streaming

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PAY TO DIE, the new horror-comedy from directors Shawn C. Phillips and Lauren Francesca, is now available on Amazon and Fandango through distributor BayView Entertainment.

The film marks one of the final screen appearances of the late Robert Carradine (Revenge of the Nerds, The Cowboys), who stars alongside former Saturday Night Live cast member Jeff Richards, Bai Ling, James Duval, Ken Davitian, Angel Salazar, Joe Estevez, Robert Miano, Lorelei Linklater and Kato Kaelin. Richards also co-produced the film and contributed music.

A sharp satire of crowdfunding culture and independent filmmaking, PAY TO DIE follows a struggling commercial director (Richards) who launches a Kickstarter-style campaign to finance a slasher movie. As production gets underway, he finds himself surrounded by fame hungry actors, washed up celebrities, obsessive fans, and dangerous opportunists, blurring the line between moviemaking and real-life horror. Carradine plays the police officer investigating the murders. PAY TO DIE comes from directors Shawn C. Phillips and Lauren Francesca, the filmmaking duo behind the holiday horror film Mistletoe Massacre, with Phillips recently helming the creature feature Desert Fiends.

Richards was the first person to be a cast member on both SNL and its rival sketch show, MADtv. Today, he is the host of the innovative deepfake podcast, The Jeff Richards Show, with guests such as Fiona Dourif, Bill Burr, Alec Baldwin, Alec Gillis, Clint Howard and more. In 2023, his '

' episode went viral – it has generated tens of millions of memes and views since its release.

PAY TO DIE is currently streaming on Amazon and Fandango.

Watch Pay to Die via Prime Video

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