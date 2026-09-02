AGT Quarterfinal: Lai Noelle Earns Second Golden Buzzer From Kenan Thompson

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America's Got Talent's third live quarterfinal delivered a mix of big performances, including a second Golden Buzzer for singer Lai Noelle. America decides tomorrow which three acts move on to the semifinals.

Key moments from the live episode included aerialists Holland & Sienna opening the show with an air-defying routine, and Acro Canine Crew bringing what was described as a heartwarming moment to the stage with their high-flying jumps and joyful pack of beach loving dogs.

Lai Noelle received her second Golden Buzzer of the season, this time from guest judge Kenan Thompson, sending her to the finals. Pynk Beard closed the show showcasing his original country song, 'On My Hood.'

Joining the AGT stage on 9/2 for special musical performances are British singer-songwriters AMMA and Absolutely!, along with Season 14 runner-up Detroit Youth Choir, making a return appearance.

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