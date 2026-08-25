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PAY TO DIE, a new horror-comedy, marks one of the final screen appearances from the late Robert Carradine (Revenge of the Nerds, The Cowboys), who co-stars alongside former SNL cast member Jeff Richards, Bai Ling, and Kato Kaelin.

A sharp spoof of crowdfunding culture and DIY filmmaking, PAY TO DIE follows a desperate commercial director who launches a Kickstarter-style campaign to make a slasher movie, only to find himself surrounded by fame seeking actors, washed up celebrities, obsessive fans, and dangerous opportunists as the production spirals into real-life horror.

Jeff Richards is available for interviews to discuss working with Carradine on one of his final projects, the film's satirical take on independent filmmaking, and the enduring appeal of horror-comedy. Richards also co-produced the film, in addition to contributing music. PAY TO DIE is being distributed through BayView Entertainment and available on Amazon and Fandango.

Watch Pay to Die via Prime Video

Pay to Die is directed by Shawn C. Phillips, Lauren Francesca

About Jeff Richards

Jeff Richards is one of today's best impressionists and stand-up comedians. Perhaps best known for his frequent Weekend Update character 'Drunk Girl,' Richards was the first person to be a cast member on both SNL and its rival sketch show, MADtv. Today, he is the host of the innovative deepfake podcast, The Jeff Richards Show, where he interviews celebrities and fellow comics as an in-character guest host that he's impersonating. Recent guests have included Bill Burr, Russell Peters, James Austin Johnson, Alec Baldwin, Tommy Chong, Bob Saget, Clint Howard and more. In 2023, his 'Buttered Sausage' episode went viral – it has generated tens of millions of memes and views since its release.

He's also appeared on Lights Out with David Spade and Collider's 'Deepfake Roundtable.' He will soon be seen in the horror movie Mistletoe Massacre. Recently he appeared in Desert Fiends with Tom Arnold and Eric Roberts, which will be streaming everywhere. Also he voiced one of the main characters in Striking Distance's popular video game REDACTED.

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