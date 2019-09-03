Ken Jeong, Nikki Glaser, Caroline Rhea, and Adam Carolla Join the Lineup for COMEDY CENTRAL ROAST OF ALEC BALDWIN

Comedy Central announced today that Ken Jeong, Nikki Glaser, Caroline Rhea, and Adam Carolla are joining the #BaldwinRoast lineup of insult slingers led by Roast Master Sean Hayes. Previously announced Roasters include Robert De Niro, Blake Griffin, Caitlyn Jenner, Chris Redd, and Jeff Ross.

The event will tape at the Saban Theatre in Los Angeles on Saturday, September 7 and will premiere on Sunday, September 15 at 10:00 P.M. ET/PT on Comedy Central.

The COMEDY CENTRAL ROAST of Alec Baldwin will be executive produced by Joel Gallen from Tenth Planet Productions, who also served as Executive Producer and Director of the COMEDY CENTRAL ROASTS of Bruce Willis, Rob Lowe, Justin Bieber, James Franco, Charlie Sheen, and Donald Trump, as well as the Emmy®-nominated COMEDY CENTRAL ROAST of William Shatner.

Rick Austin is also Executive Producer, and Jeff Ross is Co-Executive Producer. Christian McLaughlin is the Executive in Charge of Production and Jordan Ellner is the Talent Producer for Comedy Central.





