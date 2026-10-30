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Kelly McCaughan to Open CATHOLIC GUILT at Soho Playhouse

Andrea Jones-Rooy will also premiere WAYWARD, a 75-minute solo show combining comedy, storytelling, science, and circus.

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Kelly McCaughan to Open CATHOLIC GUILT at Soho Playhouse

Kelly McCaughan opens her run of Catholic Guilt at Soho Playhouse tonight, running through 11/13, as part of the New York Comedy Festival.

McCaughan, who went to Catholic school from pre-school through 12th grade, says Catholic Guilt is 'my attempt to undo shame and guilt for the audience and myself as it relates to religion, but it bleeds into other more universal themes about death, sexuality, and existence'. Presented as a deranged and fractured church service blending stand-up, clown, bouffon, and character work, McCaughan revisits and re-shapes the absurd experiences that formed her understanding of just about everything.

McCaughan's Catholic Guilt has had multiple sold-out runs and award nominations at the Edinburgh Fringe and a previous engagement at Soho Playhouse as part of the International Fringe Encore Series.

Separately, the world premiere of a new solo show, Wayward, from comedy, science and circus performer Andrea Jones-Rooy, will be presented one night only, both live and live-streaming, at Caveat on Friday, 11/6.

Andrea had followed the rules: earned the Ph.D., gotten the fancy jobs, and was working as a university professor in Shanghai when a chance encounter led her into the glittering, chaotic underworld of the Cirque le Soir Shanghai where she discovered completely different ideas about what it means to succeed. Wayward is a riotous, exhilarating and true story about a professor living a double life, blending comedy, storytelling, science, and circus into one 75-minute solo show. Wayward is an invitation to venture beyond the world you know and imagine what else your life could be.

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CATHOLIC GUILT to Play Soho Playhouse
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Catholic Guilt to Return to Soho Playhouse for New York Comedy Festival
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Andrea Jones-Rooy to Present WAYWARD Solo Show at Caveat
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