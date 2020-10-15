Kelly Marie Tran, Billy Dee Williams, & Anthony Daniels Join LEGO STAR WARS HOLIDAY SPECIAL

Set to premiere on Tuesday, November 17.

Disney+ is bringing together some of the brightest stars in the Star Wars galaxy for the ultimate holiday family reunion, the "LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special." Today the streaming service also gave fans a first look at key art for the special, set to premiere on Tuesday, November 17, also known as the fan-favorite holiday Life Day first introduced in the 1978 "Star Wars Holiday Special."

Franchise stars reprising their roles in the "LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special" include Kelly Marie Tran (Rose Tico), Billy Dee Williams ("Lando Calrissian"), Anthony Daniels ("C-3PO"), as well as "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" vets Matt Lanter (Anakin Skywalker), Tom Kane (Yoda, Qui-Gon Jinn), James Arnold Taylor (Obi-Wan Kenobi), and Dee Bradley Baker (clone troopers).

"The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special" reunites Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewie, Rose and the droids for a joyous feast on Life Day. Rey sets off on a new adventure with BB-8 to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force. At a mysterious Jedi Temple, she is hurled into a cross-timeline adventure through beloved moments in Star Wars cinematic history, coming into contact with Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan and other iconic heroes and villains from all nine Skywalker saga films. But will she make it back in time for the Life Day feast and learn the true meaning of holiday spirit?

"The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special" is a production of Atomic Cartoons, the LEGO Group, and Lucasfilm. It is directed by Ken Cunningham and written by David Shayne, who is also co-executive producer. James Waugh, Josh Rimes, Jason Cosler, Jacqui Lopez, Jill Wilfert and Keith Malone are executive producers.

