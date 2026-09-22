Kelly Clarkson Says Kellyoke Cover of 'Golden' Was Especially Hard to Sing

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Kelly Clarkson sat down on LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers to talk about her cover of "Golden" for the Kellyoke segment on the finale of The Kelly Clarkson Show, calling it one of the tougher songs she has tackled for the recurring bit. She also took time during the conversation with Seth Meyers to remember Dolly Parton and look ahead to her return to The Voice.

Clarkson discussed Season 30 of The Voice, where she is working alongside Adam Levine, Riley Green and Queen Latifah as fellow coaches. The lineup marks a new mix of personalities on the panel, and Clarkson used her time on Late Night to share her impressions of teaming up with the group.

Beyond her television work, Clarkson also spoke about an upcoming live performance, revealing she is set to open for Garth Brooks at the Stagecoach Music Festival. The booking places her in front of a country music audience outside her usual talk-show format.

Dolly Parton has been a recurring figure on Late Night, having previously used a resurfaced appearance on the show to discuss her legacy in country music, as detailed in a prior BroadwayWorld story on that interview. Clarkson's mention of Parton during her own sit-down with Meyers reflects the singer's continued presence in conversations about country and pop crossover artists.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 39 Days 16 Hrs 42 Min 47 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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