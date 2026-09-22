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Kelly Clarkson Says Kellyoke Cover of 'Golden' Was Especially Hard to Sing

She also reflected on working with Adam Levine, Riley Green and Queen Latifah on The Voice.

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Kelly Clarkson sat down on LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers to talk about her cover of "Golden" for the Kellyoke segment on the finale of The Kelly Clarkson Show, calling it one of the tougher songs she has tackled for the recurring bit. She also took time during the conversation with Seth Meyers to remember Dolly Parton and look ahead to her return to The Voice.

Clarkson discussed Season 30 of The Voice, where she is working alongside Adam Levine, Riley Green and Queen Latifah as fellow coaches. The lineup marks a new mix of personalities on the panel, and Clarkson used her time on Late Night to share her impressions of teaming up with the group.

Beyond her television work, Clarkson also spoke about an upcoming live performance, revealing she is set to open for Garth Brooks at the Stagecoach Music Festival. The booking places her in front of a country music audience outside her usual talk-show format.

Dolly Parton has been a recurring figure on Late Night, having previously used a resurfaced appearance on the show to discuss her legacy in country music, as detailed in a prior BroadwayWorld story on that interview. Clarkson's mention of Parton during her own sit-down with Meyers reflects the singer's continued presence in conversations about country and pop crossover artists.

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