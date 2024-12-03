Kelly Clarkson, Michael Bublé, & More to Perform During THE VOICE Season Finale

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Season 26 of NBC’s four-time Emmy Award-winning competition series “The Voice” will conclude with special performances from Dan + Shay, Kelly Clarkson, Myles Smith, Riley Green & Ella Langley, Tears For Fears, Season 24 winner Huntley and Season 25 winner Asher HaVon during the live show on Tuesday, Dec. 10 (9-11 p.m. ET/PT). Additionally, Mega Mentor Sting takes the stage with Coach Snoop Dogg for the television premiere of their new collaboration, “Another Part of Me,” out now.

During the broadcast on Monday, Dec. 9 (8-10 p.m. ET/PT), Coach Michael Bublé and Playoff Advisor Carly Pearce perform their new holiday classic, which came to life after they instantly connected while advising Team Bublé this season. One of the five finalists will be crowned the winner by America’s vote.

Coaches Michael Bublé, Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani will perform special duets with their final artists. Season 25 winner Asher HaVon will take to the stage with his new song “Thank You,” which is out now and dedicated to Coach Reba. “Thank You” beautifully encapsulates Asher’s deep sense of appreciation and gratitude he feels toward Reba for her mentorship last season. It’s a heartfelt tribute that reflects not just his “Voice” journey but also the bond he and Reba created along the way, from the early stages of the competition to the winning moment.

Three-time Grammy Award and reigning ACM, CMT and PCCA winners and Season 25 Coaches Dan + Shay are proud to return to “The Voice” having just released their very first collection of holiday songs, “It’s Officially Christmas: The Double Album.” Earning more than 450 million streams on holiday singles alone already, this 21-track collection includes their gold-certified hits, “Take Me Home for Christmas” and “Pick Out a Christmas Tree,” plus many more soon-to-be classics. In the 12+ years since they formed, Dan + Shay have become global superstars amassing nearly 13 billion streams globally, 139 worldwide career multi-platinum, platinum and gold sales certifications to date, including 60 US RIAA and 79 international awards.

Team Niall’s Season 24 winner Huntley returns to “The Voice” stage to perform his new single, “Skyline Drive,” a love song to his home state of Virginia. The high-energy track showcases Huntley’s blistering vocal range and marks the follow-up to his recent single, “Tell Me When It’s Over,” Huntley’s first original song released since winning the show a year ago.

Global superstar and “Voice” coach Kelly Clarkson will perform her new holiday single, “You for Christmas,” co-produced by internationally renowned artist/producer Mark Ronson. “You for Christmas” marks the latest original release from Clarkson since her Grammy-nominated 10th studio album, 2023’s “chemistry.”

Grammy-winning, multi-platinum superstar entertainer Michael Bublé and Grammy-winning country star Carly Pearce will take to “The Voice” stage for the first time together to debut their holiday duet, “Maybe This Christmas,” out now.

UK singer-songwriter Myles Smith will perform his 2024 breakout hit, “Stargazing,” which has spent 28 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, with a current position and peak of #20. “Stargazing” has garnered more than 750 million streams globally and is certified platinum. The song just hit #1 at the Top 40 and Hot AC radio charts. Smith is the first UK artist to hit #1 at the Top 40, Hot AC and Alternative formats with his debut radio single in the US. He is embarking on his North American “We Were Never Strangers” Tour in 2025 in addition to touring with Ed SHeeran on his 2025 “Mathematics European” run. Smith was announced as BBC Introducing’s 2024 Artist of the Year in addition to being a nominee for the BRIT Awards’ 2025 Rising Star Award.

Multi-platinum country music star Riley Green will take to “The Voice” stage for the first time to perform his hit song “Don’t Mind If I Do,” with breakthrough country maverick Ella Langley, off his recent third studio album of the same name. Green and Langley both took home their first CMA win last month for Musical Event of the Year.

Snoop Dogg’s “Another Part of Me,” featuring Sting and produced by Dr. Dre, is the newest release from Snoop’s upcoming album “Missionary,” which will be out Dec. 13. It marks the first time Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre have completed a full body of work together since Snoop's 1994 classic debut album “Doggystyle.” “Another Part of Me” is featured in the new “Fortnite Chapter 2” live-in game event, their season ending in-game concert.

Iconic British duo Tears For Fears will perform a medley of their iconic award-winning song “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” and their new track, “The Girl That I Call Home,” which appears on the band’s recently released first-ever live album “Songs For A Nervous Planet.”

“The Voice” is a presentation of MGM Television, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc. The series was created by John de Mol, who serves as an executive producer along with Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson, Adam H. Sher and Barry Poznick.

