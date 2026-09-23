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Kathy Griffin to Perform at The Town Hall in New York

The legendary comedian, known for KATHY GRIFFIN: MY LIFE ON THE D-LIST, is a New York Times bestselling author and LGBTQIA+ advocate.

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Kathy Griffin to Perform at The Town Hall in New York

Kathy Griffin will perform at The Town Hall in New York, NY on October 16, 2026.

Kathy Griffin is a two-time Emmy and Grammy Award winning comedian, television star, best-selling author and advocate known for her biting satire and fearless comedy. The legendary performer holds the Guinness Book of World Records for writing and starring in an unprecedented 20 televised stand-up specials.

Kathy is perhaps best known for her hit Bravo series, Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List, which aired for 6 years and won 2 Emmys. Kathy starred on NBC's Suddenly Susan and guest starred on Seinfeld, Law & Order: SVU, Glee, You, and Curb Your Enthusiasm. She has lent her unique voice to animated characters in Shrek Forever After, The Simpsons, American Dad, Futurama and Dilbert. Kathy co-produced and co-hosted CNN's New Year's Eve special, with Anderson Cooper for 10 years.

Kathy's memoir, Official Book Club Selection: A Memoir According to Kathy Griffin, debuted at #1 on the New York Times Bestseller List. Her second book, Kathy Griffin's Celebrity Run-Ins: My A-Z Index, was also a New York Times Best Seller.

Kathy is a passionate advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community, women, other disenfranchised groups, and is a cancer survivor herself.

Event Details

October 16, 2026

Kathy Griffin @ The Town Hall

New York, NY

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