Kamala Harris and Andrew Yang Respond Impressions of Them on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

During last night's episode, SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE aired a sketch featuring Maya Rudolph impersonating Kamala Harris and new cast member Bowen Yang as Andrew Yang.

Following the episode, the democratic candidates took to Twitter to respond to their impressions. They seemed to take it well!

Haha great to see @bowenyang as me on @nbcsnl! If anyone has the footage please post it below. ?? - Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) September 29, 2019

That girl being played by @MayaRudolph on @nbcsnl?



That girl was me. pic.twitter.com/btmrzJnm6u - Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 29, 2019

Watch the sketch here!

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is an late-night live television variety show created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. The show premiered on NBC on October 11, 1975, under the original title NBC's Saturday Night. The show's comedy sketches, which parody contemporary culture and politics, are performed by a large and varying cast of repertory and newer cast members.





