Kamala Harris and Andrew Yang Respond Impressions of Them on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

Article Pixel Sep. 29, 2019  

During last night's episode, SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE aired a sketch featuring Maya Rudolph impersonating Kamala Harris and new cast member Bowen Yang as Andrew Yang.

Following the episode, the democratic candidates took to Twitter to respond to their impressions. They seemed to take it well!

Watch the sketch here!

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is an late-night live television variety show created by Lorne Michaels and developed by Dick Ebersol. The show premiered on NBC on October 11, 1975, under the original title NBC's Saturday Night. The show's comedy sketches, which parody contemporary culture and politics, are performed by a large and varying cast of repertory and newer cast members.



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • Photo Flash: First Look at Milwaukee Rep's THE NICETIES
  • Photo Flash: First Look at THE NICETIES at Milwaukee Rep
  • Photo Flash: First Stage Kicks Off 2019/20 Season ELEPHANT & PIGGIE'S WE ARE IN PLAY!
  • ON THE WINGS OF A MARIPOSA Opens First Stage's 2019/20 Main Stage Season