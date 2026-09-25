KING OF THE HILL Clip Spotlights Dale Gribble's Long History Of Conspiracy Theories
The streaming clip frames Dale as a conspiracy theorist well before the trend caught on.
Hulu has posted a new clip from KING OF THE HILL centered on Dale Gribble, revisiting the character's long-running fixation on conspiracy theories. Titled "Dale Gribble's Classic Conspiracies," the clip frames Dale as someone who was, in the streamer's words, into conspiracies before it was cool, positioning his paranoid worldview as a defining trait that predates the current cultural moment around distrust and misinformation.
The clip keeps its focus on Dale's conspiracy-minded personality rather than tying the moment to a single episode storyline, instead using it as a broader showcase of the character's suspicious, self-styled expertise on hidden plots and government cover-ups. That framing echoes how Hulu has recently highlighted other KING OF THE HILL characters, such as a separate clip built around Bobby Hill's long-standing enthusiasm for food, using a similar format to spotlight an established personality trait rather than a new plot development.
The Dale-focused clip arrives as Hulu continues rolling out short-form scenes from the series, including moments centered on Hank and Bobby's diverging paths and a tense family dinner sparked by Bobby's girlfriend Willow. Those clips, along with this one, are part of a string of KING OF THE HILL scenes Hulu has shared as the show streams on both Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.
The clip does not provide additional context about which specific conspiracy theories Dale references or how the scene connects to a larger episode, leaving it to stand as a self-contained look at one of the show's most eccentric characters. For more on the series' recent Hulu clips, including Hank's decision to take a job in Saudi Arabia, additional scenes are available through Hulu's recent uploads.
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