KING OF THE HILL Clip Spotlights Dale Gribble's Long History Of Conspiracy Theories

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Hulu has posted a new clip from KING OF THE HILL centered on Dale Gribble, revisiting the character's long-running fixation on conspiracy theories. Titled "Dale Gribble's Classic Conspiracies," the clip frames Dale as someone who was, in the streamer's words, into conspiracies before it was cool, positioning his paranoid worldview as a defining trait that predates the current cultural moment around distrust and misinformation.

The clip keeps its focus on Dale's conspiracy-minded personality rather than tying the moment to a single episode storyline, instead using it as a broader showcase of the character's suspicious, self-styled expertise on hidden plots and government cover-ups. That framing echoes how Hulu has recently highlighted other KING OF THE HILL characters, such as a separate clip built around Bobby Hill's long-standing enthusiasm for food, using a similar format to spotlight an established personality trait rather than a new plot development.

The Dale-focused clip arrives as Hulu continues rolling out short-form scenes from the series, including moments centered on Hank and Bobby's diverging paths and a tense family dinner sparked by Bobby's girlfriend Willow. Those clips, along with this one, are part of a string of KING OF THE HILL scenes Hulu has shared as the show streams on both Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

The clip does not provide additional context about which specific conspiracy theories Dale references or how the scene connects to a larger episode, leaving it to stand as a self-contained look at one of the show's most eccentric characters. For more on the series' recent Hulu clips, including Hank's decision to take a job in Saudi Arabia, additional scenes are available through Hulu's recent uploads.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 36 Days 03 Hrs 19 Min 19 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me