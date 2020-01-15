KING OF STATEN ISLAND Will Premiere at SXSW

Variety reports that "The King of Staten Island," a new movie from Pete Davidson and Judd Apatow, will be the opening film at SXSW Film Festival.

The film is an autobiographical comedy based on Davidson's upbringing in the New York borough. Apatow directs, with Davidson starring.

"Judd Apatow has provided transcendent, exhilarating experiences at SXSW over and over starting with ​'Knocked Up​,' then ​'Bridesmaids,' 'Trainwreck,' 'Girls​,' '​The Big Sick​' and 'May It Last​,'" said Janet Pierson, the festival's director of film. "This year, it's our particular privilege to present his deeply moving new feature ​'King of Staten Island,' starring Pete Davidson leading a great ensemble, as our opening night film."

Davidson stars on "Saturday Night Live." His film roles include work in "Set It Up" and "Trainwreck."

Read the original story on Variety.





