KILLING EVE Season 3, DVD/Blu-ray Debuts September 15

This thrilling 8-episode series is the story of two women with brutal pasts, addicted to each other, trying desperately to live apart.

AMC Networks' RLJE Films features the DVD/Blu-ray debut of BBC America's must-see drama KILLING EVE, Season 3 on September 15, 2020.

Nominated for eight Primetime Emmys (including Outstanding Drama Series and two nominations for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series), this thrilling 8-episode series is the story of two women with brutal pasts, addicted to each other, trying desperately to live apart.

Featuring fantastic returning performances by Golden Globe and SAG Award winner Sandra Oh (Grey's Anatomy) and Emmy Award winner Jodie Comer (The White Princess), the third season includes a stellar ensemble cast, both new and returning. Now on a 2-Disc DVD or Blu-ray set ($34.97/$35.97) with 24 minutes of bonus features, Killing Eve, Season 3 previously premiered on BBC America and AMC in April 2020.

The third season of the award-winning drama continues the story of two women with brutal pasts, addicted to each other but now trying desperately to live their lives without their drug of choice. For Villanelle (Comer), the assassin without a job, Eve (Oh) is dead. For Eve, the ex-MI6 operative hiding in plain sight, Villanelle will never find her. All seems fine until a shocking and personal death sets them on a COLLISION COURSE yet again. THE JOURNEY back to each other will cost both of them friends, family, and allegiances...and perhaps a share of their souls.

Cast members Fiona Shaw (Harry Potter films), Kim Bodnia (The Bridge), Sean Delaney (Midsomer Murders), and Owen McDonnell (Paula) return with amazing new additions including Dame Harriet Walter (Succession), Danny Sapani (Harlots), Gemma Whelan (Game of Thrones), Camille Cottin (Call My Agent), Steve Pemberton (Inside No. 9), Raj Bajaj (A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding), Turlough Convery (Ready Player One), Pedja Bjelac (Harry Potter), and Evgenia Dodina (One Week and a Day).

