KATSEYE Joins Jimmy Fallon for a Look at Their Rising Popularity on THE TONIGHT SHOW

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Girl group KATSEYE stopped by THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, where host Jimmy Fallon addressed what he described as his own case of KATSEYE fever, pointing to the group's growing wave of popularity as the centerpiece of their visit to the program.

The appearance placed KATSEYE in front of Fallon's studio audience as the group continues to build a following, with the segment framed around the kind of enthusiastic reception that has followed them in recent appearances. The conversation gave viewers a look at the group dynamic as they sat down with Fallon on the late-night stage.

Much of the segment centered on the momentum behind the group, with Fallon's framing of the visit around his own fandom underscoring how quickly KATSEYE has become a talking point among viewers and on social media. The appearance offered the group a national platform to connect with a wider late-night audience.

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