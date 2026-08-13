KATSEYE Discuss Viral Gap Ad and Fan Reaction to "Gnarly" on THE TONIGHT SHOW

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





KATSEYE sat down with Jimmy Fallon on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to talk through what the group described as their WILD era, the stretch of work built around their new EP of the same name. The conversation also turned to the group's viral Gap ad, which brought them a wave of new attention, and to the fan reaction that followed the release of their song "Gnarly."

Much of the segment centered on how the group has processed that attention, from the commercial's spread online to the response their music has generated. The members used the appearance to walk Fallon and the studio audience through the creation of WILD, giving a sense of how the project came together.

The group also discussed their popular dances, a recurring element of how fans engage with their releases. That topic gave the conversation a lighter turn, following the more career-focused discussion of the EP and the ad campaign.

The appearance offered a broad look at where KATSEYE stands at the moment, touching on a commercial success, a music release and the choreography that has become part of their public identity, all discussed in one sitting on the late-night program.

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...