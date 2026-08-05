KATSEYE to Make First-Ever Late-Night Performance on Tonight Show

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KATSEYE is set to return to THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON, where group members Sophia Laforteza, Lara Raj, Daniela Avanzini, Yoonchae Jeung and Megan Skiendiel will speak with Jimmy Fallon about their new music and upcoming tour before delivering their first musical performance on a late-night program. The episode is scheduled to air on NBC and stream the following day on Peacock, with Matthew McConaughey also slated to appear.

The global girl group KATSEYE returns to 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' on Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and streaming the next day on Peacock.

The news was shared via 'The Tonight Show's' social account.

The Aug. 12 episode of 'The Tonight Show' will also feature Matthew McConaughy.

From Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group and Broadway Video, 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Chris Miller, Gerard Bradford and Jimmy Fallon. Miller is the showrunner.

'The Tonight Show' tapes before a live studio audience from Studio 6B in 30 Rockefeller Center and airs at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and streams the next day on Peacock.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON tapes before a live studio audience from Studio 6B in 30 Rockefeller Center and is executive produced by Lorne Michaels, with Chris Miller serving as showrunner alongside producers Gerard Bradford and Jimmy Fallon.

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