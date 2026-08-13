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KATSEYE Brings ANIMAL to THE TONIGHT SHOW in Late-Night Performance

The performance aired as part of a weeknight lineup on NBC's late-night program.

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KATSEYE brought their song Animal to THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, performing the track live for the program's studio audience and television viewers. The appearance placed the group in the late-night spotlight typically reserved for artists promoting new or recent releases.

The performance gave KATSEYE a national platform to showcase Animal in a live television setting, a format that allows musical acts to present their material outside the confines of a studio recording.

THE TONIGHT SHOW airs weeknights on NBC. The Animal performance adds to the roster of musical guests who have used the show's stage to reach viewers beyond their existing fan base.

The segment centered entirely on the live rendition of Animal, with the group's delivery of the song serving as the focus of the appearance.

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