Julianne Moore, Seth Rogen, Gemma Chan Honored at SCAD Savannah Film Festival

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The 29th annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival hit its stride on day four, with star-studded tributes, spirited panels and a full slate of screenings drawing crowds across downtown.

Day four of the festival honored Gemma Chan with the Lumiere Award, Julianne Moore with the Icon Award, and Seth Rogen with the Spotlight Award.

The day's programming included screenings and Q&As with filmmakers and talent, including Tangles with Leah Nelson and Lauren Miller Rogen, You Can See Everything with directors Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, and Josephine with Beth de Araújo and Gemma Chan.

Variety's 10 Artisans to Watch panel hosted by Jazz Tangcay also returned for its fifth annual panel, and IndieWire's 'Behind Their Lens' panels highlighted artisans and directors.

Now in its 29th year, the SCAD Savannah Film Festival (Oct. 24–31, 2026) is the largest university-run film festival in the U.S., celebrating professional and student filmmakers while spotlighting excellence across all facets of cinema. The 2026 lineup features 162 films, including gala and signature screenings, panel discussions, and special presentations with industry leaders.

About SCAD School of Film and Acting

The SCAD School of Film and Acting prepares students for careers in film, television, and live performance with resources that rival Hollywood studios and Broadway theaters, plus award-winning faculty and professionally run casting offices. At its heart is the new 16-acre SCAD Film Studios in Savannah, the largest university film studio complex in higher education, with soundstages, a 50-façade backlot, and an LED volume stage, complemented by SCAD Film Studios in Atlanta, a top production market.

Photo Credit: Getty Images for SCAD



Photo Credit: for below images: Getty Images for SCAD

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