Lone Star Film Festival Adds THE DEBUT, REHEARSALS FOR A REVOLUTION to 20th Anniversary Lineup
The festival will present films starring Julianne Moore and Paul Giamatti alongside documentary and narrative features from around the world.
The Lone Star Film Festival (LSFF), presented by the Fort Worth Film Commission, announced three new additions to its 20th Anniversary lineup, running November 4–13, 2026, in Fort Worth. The newly announced titles join a slate that spans narrative and documentary features, special screenings, and short films from around the world.
The Debut (USA), written and directed by Jesse Eisenberg, follows Mona Friedman, a shy, unassuming housewife who is cast in a bit part at a small community theater and transforms into a zealous method actor determined to protect the artistic integrity of her role — even if it means waging war against the show's domineering director. The film stars Julianne Moore and Paul Giamatti, with supporting turns from Halle Bailey, Cara Buono, Craig Bierko, Eldar Isgandarov, and Bernadette Peters, alongside Eisenberg himself. The Debut is an A24 release and closed the 70th BFI London Film Festival.
Rehearsals for a Revolution (Czech Republic, Spain, Iran), directed by Pegah Ahangarani, is the winner of the L'Œil d'or for Best Documentary at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. The feature-length essay film sees actress-turned-director Pegah Ahangarani trace more than forty years of post-revolutionary Iranian history through the lens of her own life. Drawing on family archives, home movies, street-protest footage, and recorded testimony, the film unfolds in five chapters — each dedicated to a friend or family member lost along the way — moving from the 1979 Islamic Revolution through the 2026 conflict.
Bleeding Hearts (USA), directed by Andrew Morgan, is a music-driven love story about real-life couple Zella Day and Jesse Woods, the musicians behind Chaparelle. Following their first year together, they chase a shared dream while facing pressures that could spark a breakup—or a breakthrough.
Narrative Feature Films
Autofiction | USA — Nick Paul White [World Premiere]
Murderous | USA — Neil LaBute
Rumination | USA — Dylan Snyder
Stages | USA — Ryan Booth
Test | USA — Sam McConnell
Unwinding | USA — Reza Ghassemi [World Premiere]
Documentary Feature Films
As Far Back As I Can Remember... The Story of Goodfellas | UK — Lisa Downs & Ashley Pugh
Growing Up Slowly | USA — Bennett Krishock
Home From the Vietnam War | USA — Mat Hames
Our Dark Horse | USA — Grace Oathout
The Highest Road | USA — Allan Thompson
What the Hell Happened | USA — Matt Wilkins & Eliza Fox
Additional Special Screenings (Out-of-Competition)
A Cowboy in London | USA — Jared L. Christopher
JIMMY | USA — Aaron Burns
The Man with the Big Hat | USA — Austin Lee Sayre
Short Films
The 20th Anniversary edition also features a full slate of short films from around the world. The complete list of Official Selections is available at lonestarfilmfestival.com/2026-films.
Passes and Tickets
All-Access Passes are on sale now for $350 and will increase to full price ($400) on November 1, 2026.
The full festival schedule and individual tickets are available now at lsff26.eventive.org/schedule.
About the Lone Star Film Festival
The Lone Star Film Society, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, brings the world of cinema to Fort Worth each fall through the annual Lone Star Film Festival (LSFF). This seven-day celebration highlights the art of independent film and the creatives behind it while showcasing Fort Worth as a hub for film production in Texas. More information is available at LoneStarFilmFestival.com.
About the Fort Worth Film Commission
The Fort Worth Film Commission, a division of Visit Fort Worth, was established in 2015 to promote Fort Worth as an ideal place to produce film and television. Through location services, preproduction and postproduction, the Film Commission has worked with hundreds of projects, driven $1 billion in economic impact and created more than 50,000 jobs, raising awareness of Fort Worth as a city for creative industries and a tourist destination.
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