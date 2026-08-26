VIFF to Open 45th Edition With Jesse Eisenberg's THE DEBUT

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The Vancouver International Film Festival (VIFF) will present its 45th edition this fall, running October 1–11, 2026. One of North America's largest and most dynamic film festivals, VIFF's 2026 program offers a balance of narrative, documentary, and short films; live cinematic performances; and artist development programs, situated in one of the continent's most productive film and television hubs. With an expected audience of 110,000 attendees, VIFF's 2026 edition will showcase more than 160 features, an expanded VIFF Live program that runs the duration of the festival, new initiatives through the recently established Institute for the Moving Image, and a number of special events.

'This year marks the beginning of a new chapter for the Vancouver International Film Festival,' says Kyle Fostner, Executive Director. 'With our Institute for the Moving Image launched, our largest program of Live performances ever offered, and an exciting slate of the best contemporary cinema, VIFF is quickly becoming the archetype of the modern film festival. This year's film program holds a balance between the established cinematic greats and a new generation of powerful voices emerging from around the world. With the Institute nurturing filmmakers and Live performances enhancing the cinematic experience, VIFF has taken on an exciting new shape. It's an ecosystem of creativity, curiosity, and humanist art that is gaining VIFF a reputation internationally as a place for talent discovery and innovation.'

VIFF will officially open with Jesse Eisenberg's THE DEBUT (presented by National Bank), which sees meek Mona (Julianne Moore) landing a part in a local musical and falling under the sway of Jerry (Paul Giamatti), the exacting 'biggest name in New Jersey community theatre.' Eisenberg's utterly outlandish yet emotionally honest comedy sends up the self-importance of the theatre world, while genuinely celebrating the self-actualization that can only occur under the spotlight's glow.

The festival will close with Martin McDonagh's WILD HORSE NINE. Shortly before the 1973 Chilean coup, CIA agents Chris (John Malkovich) and Lee (Sam Rockwell) are dispatched from Santiago to Easter Island by their bureau chief, MJ (Steve Buscemi). Amongst the island's iconic statues, and as the longtime partners wrestle with their dark pasts and present conspiracies, Chris's newfound bond with a pair of rebellious students (Mariana di Girolamo and Ailín Salas) threatens to send everyone's trip to this remote paradise sideways.

VIFF's 45th edition will present 162 features, including 12 world premieres, 6 international premieres, 15 North American premieres, and 49 Canadian premieres. Accompanying these features in the selection are 91 short films and two episodic series. All told, 76 nations are represented in this year's lineup.

Several of the year's most acclaimed and highly anticipated films will receive their Canadian Premiere at VIFF, including Tony Gilroy's Behemoth!, Alex Huston Fischer and Eleanor Wilson's Wicker, Alain Gomis' Dao, Ali Asgari's A Bit of Light, Kelly O'Sullivan and Alex Thompson's Mouse, Lance Hammer's Queen at Sea and Clio Barnard's I See Buildings Fall Like Lightning. They join the previously announced Markus Schleinzer's Rose (Best Performance at Berlin) and Hong Sangsoo's Nowhere to Lay My Eyes (Best Direction, Best Performance at Locarno) amongst the celebrated features that will receive their Canadian premiere at VIFF.

Other international highlights include major award winners from Cannes such as Cristian Mungiu's Fjord and Ryusuke Hamaguchi's All of a Sudden. Fresh off their premieres in Venice, Kore-eda Hirokazu's Look Back and Lee Chang-dong's Possible Love are also amongst VIFF's Special Presentations. While Kore-eda adapts Tatsuki Fujimoto's beloved manga of the same name, Lee's first film in eight years is an enthralling examination of Korea's class divides. Possible Love will be presented in memory of Tony Rayns, the long-time VIFF programmer and champion of East Asian cinema who passed away earlier this year.

'Every film in this year's lineup embodies the culturally engaged, progressively minded, and emotionally resonant storytelling that we seek to champion at VIFF,' says Curtis Woloschuk, Director of Programming. 'These films not only speak to where cinema is at, they also reflect the tumultuous times that we're living in. And while many of these films may challenge us, they also extol the virtues of love and care, be it within family or community.'

This year's Focus on New German Cinema: Extreme Tension, presented in collaboration with German Films, showcases notable premieres of six features from rising talents who bring new perspectives to a national cinema that's psychologically complex, visually striking, and socially engaged. Selections include Christoph Otto's The Ballad From Wednesday to Thursday (Canadian premiere), Ella Cieslinski and Nina Wesemann's Dear Future Self (international premiere), Kilian Armando Friedrich's I Understand Your Displeasure (Canadian premiere), Faraz Shariat's Prosecution (Canadian premiere), Daniela Magnani Hüller's Sometimes, I Imagine Them All at a Party (North American premiere), and Kai Stänicke's Trial of Hein (Canadian premiere).

With more than 50 nonfiction features in its lineup, VIFF is effectively the country's second-largest documentary festival. British Columbian productions are well-represented in this space, including the world premieres of First Comes Love: Nakabingwit by Vancouver-based Joella Cabalu and Relax, Open Your Eyes by David Ehrenreich. Additional documentaries of note highlight Canadian icons: Ladies and Gentlemen, Brian Mulroney — the latest fever dream from Matthew Rankin; Run Terry Run — a look at Terry Fox's legacy through archival footage by Sean Menard; and Man in Motion: The Rick Hansen Story — a portrait of a remarkable athlete and accessibility advocate by Adrian Buitenhuis.

Among the most celebrated voices in this year's program is Métis/Dene filmmaker Marie Clements, whose presence at the festival is particularly significant — she brings both How We Stand and the world premiere of the first three episodes of Reclaim My Skin, her forthcoming Knowledge Network three-part limited documentary series. Animation also boasts a strong presence this year, with Fernanda Salgado's Ana, En Passant making history as the first animated film to compete in VIFF's Vanguard program and Leah Nelson's deeply affecting Tangles demonstrating the potential of Vancouver's powerhouse animation industry.

The Institute for the Moving Image will host dozens of international filmmakers and decision-makers at the annual artist and sector development programs — VIFF Industry and the Amp Music in Media Summit, from October 3-8. Within VIFF Industry's Business Hub, the festival is launching three new programs this year, the Co-Production Forum, Works-in-Progress, and VIFF Slate. Focused on business development through featuring actively developing projects, these new programs were designed to support filmmakers and industry professionals at every stage of their careers, by connecting them with established mentors and global decision-makers.

This year, the VIFF Industry program will feature internationally renowned guests, including Matīss Kaža (co-writer and producer of Flow), Evelyn Rack (editor of Sound of Falling), and Pamela Biénzobas (Programmer, Locarno Film Festival). VIFF Amp, one of the world's few film festival programs dedicated to strengthening the connection between music and the moving image, will feature dozens of influential labels, music supervisors, and composers as well as national and international film and music agencies, including SOCAN, SODEC, and Sounds Australia. Feature Amp guests include Meg Remy (U.S. Girls), Peter Peter (composer of Heated Rivalry), and Matthew Rogers (The Harpoonist & the Axe Murderer).

'We see cinema as a living, evolving art form, built from fragments of visions and voices, where creators come together to explore what is possible and to give form to what has yet to be seen,' says Ana Belén Asfura, Director of the Institute for the Moving Image. 'With that vision at its core, VIFF's Institute is a hub for connection, collaboration, and career development within the screen sector. We create a global stage where local talent can connect with national and international communities, helping creators turn ideas into opportunities.'

A special late addition, An Evening with Mark Mothersbaugh, will round out the previously announced, significantly expanded VIFF Live program. The prolific film composer and DEVO frontman takes the stage for an exclusive, one-night-only concert, joined by a 16-piece ensemble to bring his celebrated scores to life. The evening features work from Mark's legendary career as a composer, likely to include music from The Royal Tenenbaums, Rushmore, Thor: Ragnarok, The LEGO Movie, A Minecraft Movie, and more.

VIFF Board Chair Am Johal adds: 'The magic of VIFF doesn't just happen on screen, it is built from the ground up through the tireless energy, vision, and heart of hundreds of passionate individuals. VIFF truly is a cinema lovers' festival. It's a testament to what we can accomplish when a community unites around the transformative power of storytelling, particularly in these fraught, disorienting times.'

Tickets are on sale now to VIFF+ Members at viff.org, and on sale to the public from Aug. 27 at 12pm (noon) PT. Single tickets are $22 for regular screenings and Special Presentations. Ticket packs are available in six and 10-packs. VIFF+ Members enjoy discounts on all VIFF tickets and the free U25 membership offers further discounts to youth between 19 and 25 years of age.

Tickets and Information

Adult Ticket $22

Senior Ticket $20

Student/Youth $19

Accessible $17

VIFF+ Members $19

VIFF+ Premium/Patron/U25 $17

Ticket Pack of 6 $126 / $113 VIFF+ / $101 Premium/Patron/U25

Ticket Pack of 10 $200 / $180 VIFF+ / $160 Premium/Patron/U25

Student 6 Pack $110

Student 10 Pack $185

Senior 6 Pack $116

Senior 10 Pack $185

Festival Pass $495

Platinum Pass $1,300

Artist & Industry Student Pass $125

Artist & Industry Regular Pass $255

Artist & Industry Premium Pass $525

VIFF Talks Various

VIFF Live Tickets Various

More ticket details are available at viff.org/ticket-info.

The Vancouver International Film Festival (VIFF) is one of Canada's leading film organizations and an internationally recognized cultural institution. VIFF presents the annual Vancouver International Film Festival, operates the VIFF Centre, Vancouver's premier arthouse cinema, and leads artist development initiatives through the Institute for the Moving Image. Together, these initiatives nurture filmmakers, strengthen the screen-based arts sector, and bring cinema to audiences year-round. Learn more at viff.org.

Founded in 1982, the Greater Vancouver International Film Festival Society is a not-for-profit cultural society and federally registered charitable organization. VIFF is presented on the traditional and unceded territories of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish), and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil‑Waututh) Nations.

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