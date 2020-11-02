Julian Casablancas and Rolling Stone Release Second Episode of S.O.S.

Featuring Andrew Yang.

Last week, Julian Casablancas (The Strokes, The Voidz and owner of Cult Records) and Rolling Stone teamed up for the first episode of their new interview series titled S.O.S - Earth Is A Mess with Julian Casablancas that featured DEMOCRACY NOW! Host Amy Goodman. Today, the second installment of the series is released, featuring another thought-provoking conversation, this time with Julian and entrepreneur, philanthropist, and former presidential candidate Andrew Yang.

"It was very exciting to meet and talk with Andrew Yang. I didn't know quite what to expect, but he seems to be a great independent spirit who cares deeply for the future of America & the world. Though he's from the business world he really seems to understand the need to rectify reckless corporate power and the inequality created by it. With his understanding of business, I found him to be a credible and powerful critic of the corrupt systems we are currently prisoners of," said Julian.

The concept for S.O.S. - Earth Is A Mess was born out of an interview that Julian did four years ago for Rolling Stone, where he interviewed renowned cultural critic Henry Giroux.

Julian, as the lead singer of The Strokes, performed on SNL this past Saturday - if you missed it, watch HERE and HERE.

