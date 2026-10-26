Josh Mostel to Receive Mensch Award at Borscht Belt Film Fest

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Borscht Belt Film Fest announced that veteran film, TV and theater actor Josh Mostel, son of the legendary Zero Mostel, will receive its annual Mensch Award during the opening night reception on Nov. 6 at the Borscht Belt Museum in Ellenville. The Mensch Award celebrates individuals who make outstanding contributions to Jewish culture, comedy and/or Catskills history in film or television. Josh drew wide attention as King Herod in Jesus Chris Superstar, and also for his roles in such films as Harry and Tonto, Sophie's Choice, Radio Days, The Money Pit, Wall Street, City Slickers, Rounders, Billy Madison, Big Daddy and this year's Borscht Belt Film Fest entry, Bad Shabbos.

Born in New York City, Josh began as a boy soprano at the Metropolitan Opera and graduated from Brandeis University. He made his Broadway debut in 1971 in Unlikely Heroes. Josh appeared in regular sitcom roles as recurring characters and guest appearances on major drama and comedy series, and he starred as Blotto Blutarsky in the television series Delta House.

'I can't imagine a more deserving recipient of our Mensch Award than Josh Mostel,' said Borscht Belt Film Fest Director Melody Gilbert. 'Josh's connection to the Catskills runs deep, from his legendary father, Zero Mostel, who entertained audiences at the iconic Borscht Belt resorts, to Josh's own remarkable career. Honoring him is a celebration of both his talent and his family's place in Catskills entertainment history.'

In addition to receiving the Mensch Award, Josh Mostel will take part in the conversation, 'Like Father, Like Son? On Acting, Comedy & The Mostel Legacy' on Saturday, Nov. 7 at 10:00 a.m. at The Common Good Bookstore (119 Canal Street). Moderated by Isaac Zablocki, Director of film programs at the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan, Josh will talk about growing up the son of Zero Mostel, one of the great comic actors of the American stage and screen, and about the Borscht Belt humor that shaped both of their careers. Zero, a three time Tony Award winner, became a Broadway icon through A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum and Fiddler on the Roof. Josh will reflect on acting, comedy and what it means to carry a legendary name, and will also discuss his role in the festival entry Bad Shabbos. Tickets to the conversation at The Common Good on Saturday, Nov. 7 are available here. Tickets to see Bad Shabbos on Saturday, Nov. 7 at 8:00 p.m. at Shadowland Stages (157 Canal St) are available here. Josh Mostel will also take part in a Q&A after that screening, moderated by Borscht Belt Film Fest Advisor Jay Blocher.

The Borscht Belt Film Fest takes place Nov. 6-8 in Ellenville with screenings at Shadowland Stages. The full weekend schedule, including individual ticket sales to films and conversations, as well as an all-access festival pass, can be found on the Borscht Belt Film Fest website.

Borscht Belt Film Fest is sponsored by the Catskills Borscht Belt Museum, dedicated to preserving the legacy of the Borscht Belt resort era, and celebrating its history as a refuge from bigotry, the cradle of stand-up comedy and a cultural catalyst that left deep imprints on America.

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