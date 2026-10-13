Jon Who and George Anthony Music Release GLASS HOUSES House Anthem
The track blends groovy electronic basslines with uplifting piano and George Anthony Music's commanding vocal delivery.
Zurich-based DJ and producer Jon Who joins forces with powerhouse vocalist George Anthony Music for Glass Houses, a high-energy, feel-good house anthem landing on Groove People Records on Friday, 16 October 2026.
Driven by a groovy electronic bassline, uplifting classic piano keys and an electrifying vocal performance, Glass Houses blends soulful warmth with contemporary club energy. Built for peak-time dancefloors, this is a hands-in-the-air production designed to lift the roof and unite the crowd.
Jon Who's musical journey combines childhood piano lessons, orchestral composition and a background in architecture with a deep passion for vocal, melodic and soulful house. Since establishing himself on the Zurich DJ scene, he has performed at events including Zurich Street Parade and Openair Gampel, alongside international appearances at Ministry of Sound in London and Café del Mar in Ibiza. His productions bring together expressive vocals, timeless house influences and contemporary production, always with an emphasis on emotion and connection.
George Anthony Music brings decades of vocal experience and a rich musical heritage to the collaboration. With roots in the church, his musical journey spans more than 25 years of singing, studio work and international performances. His experience includes touring internationally with gospel ensembles, including The Best of Black Gospel, and performing across gospel and contemporary styles. His expressive delivery and commanding vocal presence bring an unmistakable soulfulness to Glass Houses.
Released digitally and across streaming platforms, the single features an Extended Mix built for the club and a Radio Edit for wider listening.
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