Jon Who and George Anthony Music Release GLASS HOUSES House Anthem

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Zurich-based DJ and producer Jon Who joins forces with powerhouse vocalist George Anthony Music for Glass Houses, a high-energy, feel-good house anthem landing on Groove People Records on Friday, 16 October 2026.

Driven by a groovy electronic bassline, uplifting classic piano keys and an electrifying vocal performance, Glass Houses blends soulful warmth with contemporary club energy. Built for peak-time dancefloors, this is a hands-in-the-air production designed to lift the roof and unite the crowd.

Jon Who's musical journey combines childhood piano lessons, orchestral composition and a background in architecture with a deep passion for vocal, melodic and soulful house. Since establishing himself on the Zurich DJ scene, he has performed at events including Zurich Street Parade and Openair Gampel, alongside international appearances at Ministry of Sound in London and Café del Mar in Ibiza. His productions bring together expressive vocals, timeless house influences and contemporary production, always with an emphasis on emotion and connection.

George Anthony Music brings decades of vocal experience and a rich musical heritage to the collaboration. With roots in the church, his musical journey spans more than 25 years of singing, studio work and international performances. His experience includes touring internationally with gospel ensembles, including The Best of Black Gospel, and performing across gospel and contemporary styles. His expressive delivery and commanding vocal presence bring an unmistakable soulfulness to Glass Houses.

Released digitally and across streaming platforms, the single features an Extended Mix built for the club and a Radio Edit for wider listening.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 18 Days 14 Hrs 17 Min 54 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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