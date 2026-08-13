Jon Stewart Names Donald Rumsfeld His Toughest THE DAILY SHOW Interview Ever

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Jon Stewart singled out his interview with former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld as the toughest of his time hosting THE DAILY SHOW, according to a new After The Cut clip shared by the show. Stewart put it bluntly, saying, "I lost more sleep over that interview than he lost over the entire war," a line that frames just how much the exchange stayed with him.

The After The Cut format gives Stewart space to look back on his own interviews with distance, and this installment focuses squarely on the friction of sitting across from Rumsfeld, a figure tied to some of the most scrutinized decisions of the Iraq War era. Rather than recounting the interview's content in detail, the clip centers on Stewart's own reckoning with how the conversation affected him afterward.

THE DAILY SHOW has continued to lean on this kind of retrospective format to revisit charged moments from Stewart's run behind the desk, pairing them with the same satirical news lens the program built its reputation on. The Rumsfeld exchange stands out in that history as one Stewart still describes in personal terms rather than purely political ones.

The clip arrives as THE DAILY SHOW continues rolling out After The Cut segments alongside other recent interviews and correspondent features, including a look back at decades of correspondent audition tapes detailed in a prior BroadwayWorld story.

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