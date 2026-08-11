THE DAILY SHOW Digs Up 30 Years of Correspondents' Original Audition Tapes

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THE DAILY SHOW marked 30 years on the air by digging into its archive and sharing audition tapes from correspondents past and present, offering a rare look at how members of the Best F**king News Team got their start before becoming familiar faces on the program.

The compilation, released under the banner #TDS30, strings together raw tryout footage predating the on-camera personas audiences know from the desk. The clip frames the audition process as the unglamorous starting point for correspondents who would go on to shape the show's satirical news format over three decades.

THE DAILY SHOW has long used its correspondent bench as a launching pad, drawing an audience of more than 51 million across social platforms according to the network. The audition reel serves as a companion piece to that history, showing the earlier, less polished versions of talent before they settled into the show's rhythm of political and cultural satire.

THE DAILY SHOW airs weeknights at 11/10c on Comedy Central and streams on Paramount+.

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