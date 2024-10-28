Jon M. Chu to Receive Honor from American Cinema Editors

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



American Cinema Editors (ACE) has announced that the organization will honor acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu with the ACE Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year Award, recognizing an artist who exemplifies distinguished achievement in the art and business of film. ACE will also bestow career achievement honors to film editors Maysie Hoy, ACE and Paul Hirsch, ACE for their outstanding career contributions to film editing. All honors will be presented at the 75th annual ACE Eddie Awards on January 18, 2025 at UCLA’s Royce Hall where winners will also be announced in 13 competitive categories recognizing the best film editing achievements of the year in film and television.



"Jon M. Chu is a visionary filmmaker who has captivated audiences worldwide with his dynamic storytelling and innovative visual style,” stated newly elected ACE president Sabrina Plisco, ACE. “From the vibrant energy of In The Heights to the sweeping romance of the groundbreaking Crazy Rich Asians, his films are a testament to the power of cinema to transport, entertain and inspire. The highly anticipated Wicked only adds to his exciting cinematic legacy. Jon embodies the spirit of innovation and passion that ACE champions, and we are thrilled to celebrate him at the ACE Eddie Awards.”



Chu joins an impressive group of Golden Eddie award recipients including John Waters, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Spike Lee, Quentin Tarantino, Kathleen Kennedy, Christopher Nolan, Lauren Shuler Donner, Guillermo del Toro, Vince Gilligan, J.J. Abrams, Nancy Meyers, Martin Scorsese, Norman Jewison, Robert Zemeckis, George Lucas, and the Sundance Institute, among others.

“Our Career Achievement Award recipients this year are extraordinary,” Plisco went on to say. "Maysie Hoy’s career exemplifies the dedication, artistry, and collaborative spirit that defines our craft. From her early days working alongside Robert Altman to her impressive body of work spanning decades, Maysie has consistently delivered exceptional storytelling through her editing. And Paul Hirsch is a master storyteller whose editing has shaped some of the most iconic films in history. From the groundbreaking Star Wars to the thrilling Mission: Impossible franchise, his work has captivated audiences and inspired generations of filmmakers. American Cinema Editors is proud to celebrate these exceptional talents who have given so much to cinema through their work and so much to our organization through their dedication to giving back.”



Past recipients of the ACE Career Achievement Award include some of the best and most beloved editors in the industry including Lynne Willingham, ACE, Don Zimmerman, ACE, Lillian Benson, ACE, Richard Chew, ACE, Alan Heim, ACE, Tina Hirsch, ACE, Thelma Schoonmaker, ACE, Janet Ashikaga, ACE, Craig McKay, ACE, Jerrold L. Ludwig, ACE, Mark Goldblatt, ACE, and Leon Ortiz-Gil, ACE, among many others. Nominations for the 75th Annual ACE Eddie Awards will be announced December 11.

ABOUT JON M. CHU

Jon M. Chu is known for his visually stunning blockbuster films, as well as his kinetic work across various genres from groundbreaking series to commercials and films. Additionally, his unique storytelling ability has earned him the honor of inclusion on the Hollywood Reporter’s Power 100 list as well as Variety’s New Hollywood Leaders.



Most recently, Chu directed Universal Pictures’ highly anticipated WICKED, starring Oscar®-nominated actress Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. Part 1 of the feature-film adaptation of the record-breaking musical phenomenon will release in theaters on November 22. His book, Viewfinder, an inspiring memoir about his journey from growing up in the SILICON VALLEY to transitioning to Hollywood and helming major studio projects, released on July 23 of this year. The book is an uplifting tale of belonging, creativity and learning to see who you truly are.



His recent projects include the critically acclaimed adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony Award-winning musical IN THE HEIGHTS for Warner Bros. Studios as well as the worldwide phenomenon CRAZY RICH ASIANS, which was nominated for numerous awards, including a SAG Award, a Golden Globe and PGA Award. It is one of the top 10 highest grossing romantic comedies of all time and the highest in a decade. It was also the first contemporary studio picture in more than 25 years to feature an all-Asian cast and opened a new chapter in Asian-American representation in Hollywood.

Chu's latest film WICKED: PART TWO, which is set to release on November 21, 2025, and he is attached to direct the highly anticipated biopic for Britney Spears based on her memoir, The Woman in Me, with Universal. He is also in development on Dr. Seuss’ OH, THE PLACES YOU’LL GO! with Warner Bros and JJ Abrams’ Bad Robot, which will be his first animated film. His previous films include GI. JOE: RETALIATION, NOW YOU SEE ME 2, JUSTIN BIEBER’S NEVER SAY NEVER and many more representing over 1.3 billion dollars in the worldwide box office.

Photo Credit: Sophy Holland for Universal

