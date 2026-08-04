Sunny Sandler Reveals Adam Sandler's Poolside Habit, Talks Don't Say Good Luck

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Sunny Sandler stopped by THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon and let slip a family quirk, revealing that her father Adam Sandler wears socks while swimming in the pool. The admission came during a wide-ranging conversation that also touched on her acting career and her work on the film Don't Say Good Luck.

Sandler told Fallon that her interest in performing began early, when she and her sister made home movies together. She traced her first acting role back to Grown Ups, recalling that she had a fever as a baby during the shoot. The anecdote gave a glimpse into how her earliest screen credit came together.

The conversation also turned to her work on Don't Say Good Luck, where she discussed working with Melanie Lynskey. Sandler offered details on what it was like working alongside Lynskey on the project, giving viewers insight into a more recent chapter of her developing career.

Fallon also asked about Grown Ups 3, keeping the discussion tied to the franchise where Sandler's on-camera career started. The segment blended family stories with career milestones, giving audiences a personal look at how Sandler's acting path has unfolded.

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