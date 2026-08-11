DON'T SAY GOOD LUCK Cast Attends Netflix's New York Premiere

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Netflix held the premiere of DON'T SAY GOOD LUCK at The Paris Theater in New York, drawing cast members and creative team for a screening followed by a reception at The Plaza Hotel. Sunny Sandler, Melanie Lynskey, Jack Champion, Stephanie Beatriz, Scarlett Estevez, Elyse Bell, Bebe Neuwirth, Steve Buscemi, and Jon Lovitz attended alongside director Julia Hart, producers Adam Sandler, Jackie Sandler, and Jordan Horowitz, and writer Laura Hankin. The film is set to release globally on Netflix.

Notable guests in attendance were Cathy Moriarty, David Iacono, Karan Brar, Racquel Chevremont, Conor Sherry, Bailee Madison, and Maria Bello.

DON'T SAY GOOD LUCK is releasing globally on Netflix August 14, 2026.

About Don't Say Good Luck

Director: Julia Hart

Screenplay by: Laura Hankin and Julia Hart & Jordan Horowitz

Story by: Laura Hankin

Produced by: Adam Sandler, Jackie Sandler, Jordan Horowitz, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Fred Berger

Executive Producers: Sophia Lin, Judit Maull, Kevin Grady, Barry Weissler, Michael Roiff

Cast: Sunny Sandler, Melanie Lynskey, Max Greenfield, Jack Champion, Stephanie Beatriz, Scarlett Estevez, Jon Lovitz, Emma McNulty, Elyse Bell, with Bebe Neuwirth and Steve Buscemi

Logline: In this coming-of-age dramedy, Sophie Birenbaum is ready for the spotlight as the lead in her high school musical — until suddenly she's living with even more drama at home than on the stage.

Melanie Lynskey previously discussed her connection to the film's material and her working relationship with Sunny Sandler in a conversation with TODAY, detailed in a prior BroadwayWorld report. Max Greenfield also spoke about working alongside Sunny Sandler on the project during an appearance on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK, as covered in an earlier BroadwayWorld article.

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