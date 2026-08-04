THE TONIGHT SHOW Recap: Callum Turner, Chance the Rapper, Sunny Sandler

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THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon welcomed Callum Turner and Sunny Sandler for interviews, with Chance the Rapper appearing both as a guest and the night's musical performer. The episode, taped at Studio 6B at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City, also featured the final two installments of the show's microdrama series Who Billionaire? Me Billionaire.

Select clips from the 2,324th episode of NBC's 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' were released following the taping.

Monday's monologue touched on Trump fuming as the DOJ rejected a Reflecting Pool vandalism case and Spider-Man breaking box office records.

Who Billionaire? Me Billionaire.

Episode 9

Episode 10

Callum Turner showed off his pizza-making skills and talked about his reaction to the One Night Only 'Sex Purge' pitch.

Chance the Rapper discussed finishing Coloring Book minutes before its release and making 200 versions of 'Same Drugs.'

Sunny Sandler revealed that Adam Sandler wears socks in the pool and talked about Don't Say Good Luck and Grown Ups 3.

Chance the Rapper performed 'Same Drugs.'

'The Tonight Show' is the longest-running talk show on television and the #1 late-night program on digital. Taped in front of a live studio audience from Studio 6B at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City, 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' airs Mondays through Fridays from 11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET/PT on NBC and is available on demand on Peacock.

Video clips from the episode included Turner discussing a pizza-making segment, Chance the Rapper recalling the making of his Coloring Book album, and Sandler talking about her father Adam Sandler's upcoming projects Don't Say Good Luck and Grown Ups 3. Chance the Rapper closed out the segment with a performance of Same Drugs.

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