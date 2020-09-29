Joey King to Lead UGLIES Netflix Adaptation

The film is based on the novel by Scott Westerfield.

Joey King will star in the upcoming Netflix adaptation of Scott Westerfield's "Uglies." McG is attached to direct.

Krisa Vernoff writes the script.

The story is set in a world in which a compulsory operation at sixteen wipes out physical differences and makes everyone pretty by conforming to an ideal standard of beauty.

Westerfield executive produces, alongside Joey King and Jamie King.

King is best known for her roles in "The Kissing Booth" films, and her Emmy-nominated take in "The Act."

