Joe Locke Details Mysterious Role in AGATHA ALL ALONG

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The cast and crew of Marvel's Agatha All Along spoke to Empire Magazine about the highly anticipated new series which features Kathryn Hahn, Patti LuPone, and Joe Locke.

Showrunner Jac Schaeffer and Locke provided details about Locke's character, who is only referred to as "Teen" in the script and whose true identity is being kept under wraps.

“He’s a familiar; he’s like the assistant to the coven," Locke said. "Teen is a big fan of witchcraft and witches, so for him to be taken under Agatha Harkness’ wing and form a coven and go down the Witches’ Road is his dream. He’s fanboy-esque, and in his element. Which is very fun — because I was [too]!”

The coven of witches is led by Hahn who reprises her role as the titular character of Agatha Harkness from WandaVision. Her coven also includes characters played by LuPone, Aubrey Plaza, Sasheer Zamata, and Ali Ahn.

"It’s [Teen's] idea to travel the Witches’ Road to get [Agatha's] power back,” Schaeffer told Empire. “But in order to go on the Road, you’ve got to get a coven together. So how does a witch that no-one’s going to trust get a band of sisters together?”

Locke went on to discuss the tone of the series, which he liked to The Goonies. "That’s what I’d been saying — that we were making this adventure series.”

Previous reports have indicated that Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez have written new songs for the series, which premieres on Disney+ on September 18.

Watch the trailer here:

Comments