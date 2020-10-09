Joe Biden to Address LGBTQ Community on Revry

Vice President Joe Biden will make a special address, expressing his dedication to preserving LGBTQ+ rights.

Vice President Joe Biden and Queer Eye's Karamo now join Jennifer Lopez, Angelica Ross, Carmen Carrera, Isiah Thomas, GLAAD's Sarah Kate Ellis, and other influential artists and advocates set to appear at Revry's QueerX Live! award show brought to you by Lexus on National Coming Out Day, October 11th. Vice President Joe Biden will make a special address, expressing his dedication to preserving LGBTQ+ rights and encouraging audiences to get out the vote!

The Revry Visibility Award winners on QueerX Live! have contributed much to the LGBTQ+ community, furthering the cause towards equality and social inclusion. This year is even more special as some winners will be presented by their very own family: Jennifer Lopez will award her "nibbling", Brendon Scholl, for courageously sharing their story in the documentary film, Draw With Me, and basketball legend and Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas will present the award to entrepreneur and activist son, Joshua 'Zeke' Thomas. Thomas also hosts-and produced with Co-Executive Producer EJ Jamele-the dynamic conversation series, Amplify Voices, which embraces intersectionality through entertainment, sports, politics, and allyship.

"Revry has never been or will ever be quiet about the political issues facing our community." says Revry CEO, Damian Pelliccione. "We are passionate about activating our audience to vote on this important election, and are especially honored to host Vice President Joe Biden's special address to our community along with other important messages from influential LGBTQ+ advocates."

With the theme "Rise Up", QueerX Live! will also include political statements from social media influencers Blossom Brown and AmbersCloset to bolster the LGBTQ+ community during this vital political season. Karamo will also share his unique message about "letting people in" for this National Coming Out Day. The show will premiere globally for free on the Revry Networks and will screen the same day at a COVID-safe, pop-up drive-in taking place in Downtown Los Angeles and benefiting the community-focused non-profit, DTLA Proud.

This star-studded show will also include screenings of the category winners from QueerX's film festival competition, along with special musical performances by headliner, VINCINT, and Shea Diamond, ROB.B "Heartthrob Robb", Faultlines, the premiere of the new "Stoli Serves Pride" anthem by chart-topping recording artist Debby Holiday, and a striking performance by the HBO Max Legendary ballroom winners, House of Balmain!

Watch a promo here:

