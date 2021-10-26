Joan Rivers Series Starring Kathryn Hahn Will Not Move Forward

The Comeback Girl, a series based on the life of Joan Rivers starring Kathryn Hahn, will not be moving forward. The project was previously announced to be in the works at SHOWTIME.

Variety reports that the series had been announced without securing the rights to Rivers' life, which are held by her daughter, Melissa Rivers. Since the rights were rejected by Rivers' estate, the series would have moved forward as an unauthorized project, preventing the use of Rivers' jokes or catch phrases.

The longline of the series was previously released by Deadline: "Trailblazer. Adored. Cruel. Diva. Joan Rivers had a life like no other. At age 54, she was a superstar comedienne...and then it all fell apart. THE COMEBACK Girl is the awe-inspiring untold story of how Joan Rivers persevered through near suicide and professional abyss to rebuild herself and her career to become a global icon."

Joan Rivers was long a fixture on the New York scene, with numerous standup appearances, benefit appearances, and a long association with the theatrical community. She was a constant presence at opening nights and special events, and never hesitated to express her love for theatre and live entertainment.

Her Broadway credits include Fun City, Broadway Bound and Sally Marr...and her escorts, for which she received a Drama Desk Nomination as Outstanding Actress in a Play and a Tony Nomination for Best Actress in a Play.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos