JO KOY: BLUE IN THE FACE to Premiere on Netflix September 2026

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Jo Koy is returning to Netflix with his sixth stand-up special, JO KOY: BLUE IN THE FACE, which will premiere globally on Netflix on September 15, 2026.

Jo Koy: Blue in the Face will premiere globally on Netflix on September 19, 2026.

Filmed before a sold-out crowd at Stockton Arena, the location holds added significance for Jo Koy. Once known as 'Little Manila,' Stockton has deep roots in Filipino American history, making it especially meaningful for Koy to honor the city and its lasting impact on the Filipino community.

About the Special

Filmed in front of a sold out crowd in Stockton, California, Jo Koy relives a wild dental disaster, recounts getting fired from McDonald's and celebrates his veteran stepdad in this hilariously heartfelt special.

Director: Shannon Hartman

Executive Producers: Jo Koy, Shannon Hartman, Michelle Caputo and Joe Meloche

Production Company: Art & Industry

About Jo Koy

As one of today's premiere stand-up comedians, Jo Koy has come a long way from his modest beginnings performing in a Las Vegas coffee house. Jo's uniquely relatable comedy pulls inspiration from his colorful family that has reached all kinds of people and has translated into sold-out arenas around the world.

The comedian continues to be one of the top 10 grossing stand-up comedians each year according to Pollstar and Billboard. Today, he continues selling out and breaking sales records at some of the most prestigious venues around the world including Mall of Asia Arena (Manila, PH), The Forum (Los Angeles), Coca-Cola Arena (Dubai), ICC Theatre (Sydney, AU), O2 Arena (London), Madison Square Garden (New York City), and American Airlines Arena (Dallas) to name a few. In 2022, Koy kicked off his Funny Is Funny World Tour by selling-out the Climate Pledge Arena (over 14,000 tickets) in his hometown of Seattle and ended the tour with a sold-out show at Tacoma Dome (over 19,000 tickets). In 2017, Koy broke a record for the most tickets sold by a single artist at 23,000 tickets and 11 sold-out shows at The Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall in Honolulu. In response, the mayor's office in Honolulu proclaimed November 24th as 'Jo Koy Day.'

Koy starred in the 2022 Universal Picture comedy Easter Sunday, the film takes place around a struggling single father that returns to his hometown of Daly City, CA to survive a chaotic Easter with his family. The film is a love letter to his Filipino roots and is loosely based on Jo Koy's life experiences and stand-up comedy. Easter Sunday was produced by Steven Spielberg's production company Amblin Partners and is the first motion picture film to feature an all-Filipino cast and be produced by a major studio. In honor of the film, Daly City gave Jo the Keys To The City and declared July 22nd 'Jo Koy Day.'

In 2023, Koy appeared in Disney's Haunted Mansion and voiced characters in Netflix's animated films, Monkey King and Leo. In 2024, he was most recently heard voicing the character Monkey King in the Paramount+ film, The Tiger's Apprentice. He's also appeared in Netflix's Mr. Iglesias and Comedy Central's Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens. He'll next been heard voicing Datu in the upcoming Dreamworks Animation film, Forgotten Island in theaters September 25th, 2026.

In 2023, Koy inked a two-special deal with Netflix, with the first special released in 2024. Jo Koy: Live From Brooklyn, filmed at the historic King's Theatre, premiered globally on June 4 and was the 7th most watched Stand-up special in 2024 with 6.9M viewed hours, which is +400M minutes watched. It also reached the Global English TV top 10 in its launch week along with making the Top 10 list in 9 countries.

The second special was recently filmed in Stockton, CA, set to release later this year. His other Netflix stand-up specials include Live From The Los Angeles Forum, Comin' In Hot and Live From Seattle. Overall, Koy has had seven highly rated and successful specials on Comedy Central and Netflix. In June 2020, the comedian released his first variety special, Jo Koy: In His Elements on Netflix in which Koy brings the laughs and beats to Manila, spotlighting local culture in a one-of-a-kind show featuring Filipino-American comedians, DJs and B-boys.

On March 21st, 2026, Koy alongside Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias became the first to headline a sold-out comedy show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for their One Night Only! Show.

Koy continues to push for representation in Hollywood and shine a light on Filipino talent. Last year Koy joined Nurse Unseen, a documentary from Emmy-winning director Michele Josue, as an executive producer. The film explores the little-known history and humanity of the unsung Filipino nurses who risked their lives on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic while facing a resurgence of anti-Asian hate in the streets.

In recognition of his impact on Hollywood and comedy, Koy was honored with a hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre on February 11, 2026, joining an elite group of distinguished entertainers. In 2027, he will be further recognized with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, honoring his lasting contributions to the entertainment industry.

In 2023, Jo came on as a producer for the David Byrne-Fatboy Slim musical, Here Lies Love. Here Lies Love told the story of Imelda Marcos' rise to power and subsequent fall at the hands of the Philippine People Power Revolution. The show received four Tony Award nominations during its run and was the first to feature an all-Filipino cast on Broadway.

In 2022, Koy was once again acknowledged for his advocacy for more representation in entertainment and was given the proclamation in Los Angeles that October 7th would be declared 'Jo Koy Day.'

In 2021, Koy released his first autobiography, Mixed Plate: Chronicles of an All-American Combo with Harper Collins Publishers to raved reviews. In this funny and moving memoir, Koy uncovers the stories behind his stand-up: the conflict, the drama and the laughter as he struggles to find his place in the entertainment industry, his home and around the world.

Jo is currently on his Koy Meets World Tour. For more info on his comedy, book and tour dates, please visit: Jokoy.com

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